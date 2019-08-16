WWE News: ‘SmackDown’ Superstar Issues Challenge To Bray Wyatt

This could honestly be a great match-up for Bray Wyatt's next program.

When Bray Wyatt finally made his return to WWE, he did it in a brand new gimmick with the nickname of “The Fiend.” Fans have really caught onto this new character and absolutely love what he’s doing, but where is he going with it next? After disposing of Finn Balor at SummerSlam, Wyatt is without a bit of direction, but there is a SmackDown Live superstar who has chosen to step up to the door.

Wyatt’s return to WWE came with some rather strange happenings such as the “Firefly Funhouse” and “The Fiend.” Before getting back into the ring for his first match in nearly a year, he began attacking legends and really building up the psychotic nature of the character.

His feud with Balor was short-lived as the latter was preparing to take time off from WWE, and Wyatt needed a successful return. All of that worked out really well, but many fans have been wondering what is up next for him and that’s all still rather unknown.

The Inquisitr reported that WWE is looking at “The Fiend” as a special and unique character, but he will be back on Monday Night Raw this upcoming week. He’s also scheduled for the week after, but who is going to feud with next?

For WWE fans looking around on Twitter, they may have received a sign of what’s to come for the most demonic character in the company.

I’d like to .. talk.. to you about that.. I have this door see.. https://t.co/hXyzwl9t3P — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) August 16, 2019

Bray Wyatt tweeted out a picture of “The Fiend” on Thursday which showed him as a character in WWE2K20. Wyatt spoke out about wanting to be on the cover of the game for next year, but there will be time for that decision to still be made.

After tweeting out the picture, one particular superstar caught notice of it and that is Aleister Black who issued a bit of a challenge.

Black has been in a huge state of limbo ever since moving to SmackDown Live during the WWE Superstar Shake-Up in April. A lot of vignettes and promos aired for him and he’s had a few matches, but he’s had no real direction and no-one knows what is going on with him.

The vignettes had Black talking about having a door and needing someone to come and knock on it. That is essentially how he was looking for his next opponent which led to two matches with Cesaro and one with Sami Zayn.

Bray Wyatt is without any sense of direction. Aleister Black has no program or feud in which he is working. Yes, they’re on separate brands, but that hasn’t stopped WWE before and may very well do so again. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to see “The Fiend” go against the mysterious one who rests in the dark, but only time will tell.