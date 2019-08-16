WWE Rumors: Superstar Sent Home From ‘SummerSlam’ For Being Drunk, Incident With A Fan

It looks like things turned into a bit too much fun for some during "SummerSlam."

One of WWE’s biggest pay-per-view events is now over as SummerSlam has passed, but some of the repercussions from the weekend are holding on. Of course, there were titles that changed hands and big matches one, but a current superstar is having to deal with much bigger problems. Rumors are flying around that a certain superstar was sent home for being too drunk, getting into an incident with a fan, and needing WWE staff to “contain her.”

Usually, SummerSlam is where many feuds end due to titles changing hands or a final match taking place. In the case of Alicia Fox, she was not involved in the actual event whatsoever, but it is now revealed that she may not have even been in Toronto any longer once it kicked off.

There had been some reports flying around on social media that a “certain female superstar” was bringing about a lot of disappointment. SE Scoops reported that Alicia Fox was allegedly “messy drunk” over the week and that she was sent home “after an incident.”

While details were originally a bit sketchy at first, news kept rolling out and the “incident” was supposedly something with a fan. There may have been a fight or a verbal argument of some kind, but “someone had to intervene in the situation.”

Ringside News noticed some new tweets that had come out regarding the situation, and a fan watched much of it all unfold. The fan tweeted out multiple posts regarding Alicia Fox and how

Fox was said to be leaning badly while standing up and that “staff” was holding onto her by the elbow to keep her up.

she was hanging with the wrestlers while I was waiting for my friends to come to the hotel then when she got up, fans were getting ready to swarm her but stopped because it was obvious she was drunk/WWE staff was trying to contain her https://t.co/Iat3mTqAA8 — taryn (@livorleave) August 14, 2019

A lot of fans who happened to see Alicia Fox during this whole situation have actually said how “sad” it really was to see her in that condition.

Fox is still on WWE’s active roster, but she has not had a match on television or even at a Live Event since Main Event on April 29, 2019. In the match, she teamed with Tamina in a tag team to The IIconics.

This is not the first time that Alicia Fox has had some issues during her time under contract to WWE. Right before WrestleMania 34 last year, Fox was caught on camera arguing with UFC fighter Travis Browne who also happens to be the husband of Ronda Rousey.

Fox ended up no-showing WrestleMania 34 and didn’t appear in the Women’s Battle Royal, but it is believed that WWE pulled her from the event after the incident with Browne. As of this time, the company has not commented on what transpired with Alicia Fox over SummerSlam weekend.