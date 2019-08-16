Kelly Clarkson Hopes She Won’t ‘Suck’ On Her New Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson has her own talk show premiering on September 9 and joked that she only got the job because they ran out of people to fill the slot, per Music News.

“I have a show! They ran out of everyone else to ask, but it’s fine… I hope I don’t suck!” she said jokingly when showing her fans around the studio on an Instagram live.

When showing fans around the set, she pointed at the neon purple sign of the talk show name, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which she thought was exciting.

“We’re about to come out on my stage, it’s gonna be so fun! Oh my god, I’m excited!” the “Never Again” songstress expressed.

“No one asked me to do this, I’m just excited… look how cool it is!” she continued.

According to Entertainment Tonight, they will film three episodes per week in front of a 200 capacity crowd. Each episode will kick off with Kelly singing a song chosen by the audience members.

“I’m, like, really excited about it, but I’m slightly terrified that people have that much confidence in me,” the “My Life Would Suck Without You” chart-topper admitted.

“I’m like, ‘God, I hope I don’t let people down! But no, I’m pretty stoked about it…. It’s going to be fun and also it’s very serious.”

Clarkson is no stranger to the world of TV. In 2002, she won the first season of American Idol and hasn’t looked back since.

To date, she has released eight studio albums — Thankful, Breakaway, My December, All I Ever Wanted, Stronger, Wrapped in Red, Piece by Piece, and Meaning of Life.

In the U.S., she has had three albums top the Billboard 200 chart and three singles reach No. 1 on the Billboard 100 chart.

Throughout her career, Kelly has won four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, six Teen Choice Awards, and one MTV Asia Award. With a total of 15 Grammy Award nominations, she has taken home three: Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Since U Been Gone” and Best Pop Vocal Album for Breakaway and Stronger.

On Spotify, Kelly has over 12.3 million monthly listeners, making her the 241st most-played act in the world. Her most-played track at the moment, “Broken & Beautiful,” is part of the Ugly Dolls movie soundtrack, which Clarkson stars in.

Kelly is a judge on The Voice in the U.S. alongside John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton. Yesterday, she shared a clip of the upcoming season to her Instagram page.

In 2013, she married Brandon Blackstock, who she has had two children with — a daughter, River Rose Blackstock, 5, and a son, Remington Alexander Blackstock, 3.

To keep up with Kelly’s busy life, follow her Instagram account for more content.