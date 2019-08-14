‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Shares Cryptic Post About Change On Instagram Amid Stassi Schroeder Feud

Kristen Doute shared a telling meme on her Instagram Stories.

Kristen Doute is shedding some light on what may have gone down between her and her one-time besties, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, during the filming on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

Amid rumors of a potential falling out at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s June wedding in Kentucky, the reality star and T-shirt designer took to her Instagram Stories where she shared a telling meme about growth and change that revealed that at 36-years-old, she’s “still learning lessons.”

“That’s the beauty of growth and change. Life will continue to throw you curve balls but it’s important to lean into it & swing at those motherf**kers,” her message read.

Doute also shared an additional message in fine print, which read, “Everyone has something going on. Remember to smile and be kind because you never know what that something is.”

For the past several weeks, fans have been wanting to know what happened between Doute, Schroeder, and Maloney that drove them apart but because the drama between them took place during filming, they are likely unable to reveal any details about their feud. Instead, fans will likely be forced to wait until the show begins airing its new episodes to find out what happened.

Although Doute hasn’t been seen with Schroeder and Maloney since they launched their wine line, Witches of WeHo, earlier this month, she has remained close to a number of her co-stars, including Brittany Cartwright and Ariana Madix. During an event last week, in which her T-shirt line was on display, a number of her fellow castmates showed their support by attending the event alongside her.

In addition to Cartwright and Madix, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Marie, and Lala Kent attended Doute’s James Mae and Co. event, as did rumored Vanderpump Rules newbies Dayna Kathan and Max Boyens.

Regarding what may have driven Doute and her former besties apart, some social media users seem to think it has something do with her on-and-off relationship with Brian Carter, who Schroeder and Maloney were both seen feuding with last season. As fans will recall, Doute claimed they split during the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion but has since been spotted spending time with Doute in Los Angeles.

To see more of Doute, Schroeder, Maloney, and their co-stars, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.