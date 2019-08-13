Farrah Abraham Defends Decision To Let Her Daughter Wear Makeup: ‘It’s Normal, It’s Healthy, It’s Beautiful’

Over the weekend, Farrah Abraham attended Beautycon in Los Angeles with her 10-year-old daughter, Sophia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans were upset when photos showed Farrah’s young daughter wearing makeup. However, Farrah spoke out against the mom-shamers to Hollywood Life and defended her decision to let her daughter wear makeup.

“I would hope that Sophia can express herself however she wants in a safe and happy place. She doesn’t need to feel ashamed for wearing makeup at any age. It’s normal, it’s healthy, it’s beautiful, it’s great.”

Farrah admitted that she would be mom-shamed “either way.”

While some people were looking at the negative aspects of Sophia wearing makeup, Farrah was looking at the positive. She pointed out that this is an ideal time for Farrah to be teaching her daughter about skincare, including teaching her to clean her face.

Sophia has her own YouTube channel which Farrah also talked about.

“People are loving the makeup, loving the beauty tips. And — Sophia, you were talking about preteen acne and those kinds of things — I think it’s great to get the conversation going. And I don’t have time for those haters.”

Farrah was introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. Her episode showed Farrah finding out she was pregnant with Sophia. Unfortunately, Sophia’s father passed away in a tragic car accident before she was born. Following the success of the one-hour documentary, Farrah went on to share her life on Teen Mom OG. Cameras followed her for years before she left the show in 2018.

Following Farrah’s departure from the show, Teen Mom OG replaced her with Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd. However, Bristol stayed on the show for only one season before quietly exiting. Some have wondered if perhaps Farrah will return to Teen Mom, but there isn’t any indication that she will be back to the show that made her famous. In the meantime, Mackenzie McKee has joined the cast as a guest mom for the rest of the season. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, ratings have declined ever since Farrah left the show.

While fans won’t be able to catch up with Farrah Abraham on Teen Mom OG, fans can tune in to the season finale on Monday night to catch up with Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd. Meanwhile, fans can catch up with Farrah Abraham on her social media accounts.