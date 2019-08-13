‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Shares Sweet Photo Of Her Three Daughters’ First Day Of School

It is back to school time for a lot of kids and on Monday, Leah Messer took to Instagram to share photos of her daughters who were heading off to their first day back to school.

The first picture showed Leah’s daughter Addie who she shares with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. In the photo, Addie does not look very happy to be returning to school. The second photo showed Leah’s 9-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah who she shares with her ex-husband Corey Simms. While Addie doesn’t look too happy to be going to school, Leah’s twins are smiling. With the photo, she shared a caption and talked about her girls growing up.

“Addie vs. the twins on the first day of school! The twins struck a cute pose and Addie is always a MOOOD! but why do the twins look so grown? I’m pretty sure I say this every year.”

Leah Messer’s co-star and friend, Kailyn Lowry commented on the photo saying, “My girl.”

Leah and Kailyn recently took a vacation to Hawaii with all of their kids. Kailyn took her three sons on the trip while Leah took her three daughters. Together, the moms spent some time in Hawaii having a blast. While MTV cameras were there to capture footage of the trip, fans will only be able to catch up with Leah and her girls. Kailyn was unable to film for the trip, though.

Loading...

Both Leah and Kailyn were introduced to audiences on their Season 2 episodes of 16 and Pregnant. On Leah’s episode, she found out she was pregnant with her twin girls. The relationship between her and the twins’ father did not last, though, and they divorced after being married for less than a year. Leah then moved on with Jeremy Calvert and her marriage was chronicled on Teen Mom 2. The two later divorced, but co-parent their daughter Addie together.

Kailyn was also featured on both 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2. On her episode of 16 and Pregnant, she gave birth to her oldest son, Isaac. The relationship with her oldest son’s father did not work out, though, and she eventually moved on with Javi Marroquin. The two married and share one son together. The couple later divorced and Kail gave birth to her third son in 2017.

Both Leah and Kailyn are currently filming for Season 9B of Teen Mom 2. It is unclear when the new season will air, but fans can catch up with Teen Mom OG Monday nights on MTV.