WWE News: Huge Show Planned For ‘SmackDown’ 20th Anniversary – Hall Of Famers Confirmed

WWE is making sure their debut on FOX is going to be a big one.

At the beginning of October, TNT will reignite the wrestling wars with the first-ever weekly television episode from All Elite Wrestling. It’s not yet known how competitive things may become, but WWE isn’t going to take any chances with this huge moment for AEW. Vince McMahon’s promotion has announced that the 20th-anniversary celebration will take place on their debut episode on Fox, and an impressive guest list has already been revealed.

The official website of WWE made the big announcement on Monday and stated it will take place on October 4, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This will be the first night that SmackDown Live appears on Fox and the date that it moves to Friday evenings as well.

Tickets for the event are set to go on sale this Friday, August 16, 2019.

WWE has already confirmed a rather impressive guest list for the event as they are trying to draw in as much attention as possible. So far, the confirmed names of legends and Hall of Famers stands as follows:

Hulk Hogan

Kurt Angle

Booker T

Mick Foley

Lita

Goldberg

Trish Stratus

Mark Henry

Sting

Ric Flair

Jerry “The King” Lawler

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, WWE is trying desperately to get Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to appear at the event. The Rock is very busy with his movie schedule, but having the show in Los Angeles could make it possible for him to be there for it.

We're celebrating #SDLive's 20th anniversary on Oct 4th! Tickets are available this Fri, August 16 at 10 am PT: https://t.co/IkX6NtfrpY — WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2019

SmackDown Live will air on Fox for 52 weeks a year and will bring forth some of the best wrestling action that the blue brand and WWE has to offer. The show began airing in 1999 and is the second-longest-running weekly episodic cable television show in United States primetime history.

It comes in second only to WWE’s flagship show Monday Night Raw.

Not only does WWE want to make sure that they stay ahead of AEW, but they want their Fox debut to be a huge deal. Vince McMahon is excited about what is coming for his company in its partnership with FOX and FOX Sports.

“SmackDown has been delivering action-packed, family-friendly programming for two decades, and we look forward to entertaining generations to come as we begin this next chapter on FOX.”

Loading...

Last year, WWE and FOX Sports signed a five-year deal with both sides expecting huge returns.

WWE Advertising 20th Anniversary Show For SmackDown’s FOX Debut, Tickets On Sale This Friday https://t.co/XFpozrbepf pic.twitter.com/ycB30GPK80 — WrestleZone on Mandatory (@WRESTLEZONEcom) August 12, 2019

The 20th anniversary of SmackDown Live would be huge for WWE in any form or fashion, but being able to have it be the first show of FOX makes it even bigger. Vince McMahon knows that he needs to go all out for this event and that is why the legends and Hall of Famers are already being lined up for it.