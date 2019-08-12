‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Nick And Victor Wipe The Slate Clean

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, August 12 brings arguments for Phyllis as she struggles to hold onto what she’s gained. Plus, Victor and Nick wipe the slate clean while Chelsea worries about Connor’s future.

Theo (Tyler Johnson) told Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) about Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) fight with Summer (Hunter King). Before that, Phyllis loved Abby’s lounge design for The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Phyllis lectured Abby about adulting and reiterated that she doesn’t want to see a cat-fight at the hotel’s opening. Abby said she wouldn’t apologize, and Phyllis accused Abby of being jealous of Summer.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) called Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and told her he’d stayed up all night worrying about her. Chelsea told him she was fine and hung up. Then, Adam (Mark Grossman) thanked Chelsea for bringing Connor (Judah Mackey) to see him and for raising such an amazing little boy. Chelsea said Connor hadn’t been that happy in a long time. Adam stunned Chelsea when he asked her to let Connor live with him. Chelsea vowed to fight Adam in court and win if he continued to insist Connor live with him full-time.

Later, in the hallway, Adam asked Devon (Bryton James) if he wanted to buy The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Devon wondered why Adam didn’t sell the property to Phyllis, and Adam admitted it was too risky to sell to her. Later Adam went to Dark Horse and told Phyllis to pack up her things since the company is dead.

At Newman Enterprises, Victor suffered a weak spell, and he sat down and stared at his portrait. Nick showed up, and they discussed Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) work on bringing Dark Horse to Newman, and Victor wondered why Nick didn’t take back his company. Nick told his father it is because of the way he started Dark Horse. It no longer sat right with Nick, and he asked Victor to wipe the slate clean, and Victor agreed. Then, Nick told Victor he’d hit Adam, and Victor promised to take care of things, but he declined to give Nick details.

Later, Abby showed up to talk with Victor. She told him about her fight with Summer and working with Phyllis. Victor warned Abby not to turn her back on Phyllis, and then told his daughter he regretted bringing Adam back to Genoa City.

Finally, at Nick’s, Connor and Chelsea discussed Adam. Connor wanted to live with his dad. Nick showed up as Connor ran out after yelling at Chelsea. Nick worried Chelsea would run again, but she told him that she wouldn’t. Chelsea hoped that Adam’s love for Connor is stronger than Adam’s anger at the world.