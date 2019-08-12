‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers: The Latest News On Season 28

Dancing with the Stars will debut its 28th season in one month, and rumors have been swirling regarding the show’s latest casting, voting changes, and if many of viewers’ favorite pros will be returning. While any news has been slow to arrive, The Inquisitr has been able to round up some of the biggest spoilers of the season, including rumors of a Bachelorette star joining the celebrity competitors and what changes to the voting system will mean for fans of the series.

Rumor has it that the current star of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, will be taking to the ballroom floor to compete in the show’s upcoming season. There have been many Bachelor and Bachelorette stars who have competed in the series, most recently Joe Amabile (“Grocery Store Joe”) who made it far in the competition on the strength of fan votes despite his apparent lack of dance skills. Reality Steve reported that Brown is a likely contender for the series.

Also rumored are the big changes The Inquisitr previously reported, including a major overhaul of the voting procedures that fans were quite vocal about regarding their disappointment during Season 27 of the series, which aired in fall 2018. Bobby Bones was the overall winner and his mirrorball trophy win was the reported catalyst for all the changes that have ensued regarding fan voting. To recap, fans were upset that Bones took the trophy because there were many other dancers that were outperforming him weekly on the series and still he won due to a large fan base of voting.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke told Deadline in an interview that she hopes the changes to the voting system will freshen up the format of the show, which has remained the same since its debut in 2005.

“It won’t be major format changes, just tweaking and tinkering… the show’s been on so long and it’s been so successful elsewhere, I think they’ve done quite an impressive job of looking at what works,” said Burke. “I’m quite excited about the casting they’ve put together. It’s not done, but the names that I have heard [are impressive]. I think it’s going to be a big season.”

As for when the show will begin to drop the names of its celebrity competitors, that is still up in the air. Good Morning America was reportedly ready to reveal two of the names on August 5, but that announcement was pushed back due to the news of the horrific mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

A website titled Dance Dish with KB reported they had reached out to a representative from ABC who stated that “due to breaking news and scheduling, we decided to postpone.” The ABC rep also noted that there is no confirmed date as to when the announcements would be made regarding casting for the new season.

Dancing with the Stars is scheduled to begin Season 28 on September 16 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.