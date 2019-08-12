Liam Hemsworth Breaks Silence After Miley Cyrus Split

Liam Hemsworth has broken his silence on his split with his wife of less than eight months, Miley Cyrus, in a statement to reporters in Australia, where the actor retreated after news of the couple’s separation broke on Saturday, April 10.

Liam told The Daily Mail Australia, “you don’t understand what it’s like,” following that statement with, “I don’t want to talk about it mate,” as reported by The Daily Mail.

The actor has reportedly been staying with his brother — Thor actor Chris Hemsworth — at his Byron Bay, Australia beach house. Reporters caught up with the actor after he left the home to get some frozen yogurt with Chris and his children, India, Tristan and Sasha.

The actor and partner of “The Climb” singer has been lying low since it was revealed he and Cyrus split after a ten-year relationship and less than a year of marriage. Photos of Cyrus kissing another woman — ex-wife of Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter — emerged shortly after the announcement was made to the public of the couple’s split by Cyrus’ representative.

The statement said, as reported by People Magazine, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of the animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Miley also noted in a photo comment on Instagram that life was a climb, but it was worth the wait.

The singer most recently explained in an interview published by Elle Magazine in July, prior to the couple’s split, that she wasn’t a big fan of the word wife and the images it conjured up. She also noted that she was still sexually attracted to women even though she was in a committed heterosexual relationship. Cyrus said that by choosing Hemsworth she made a “partner decision” because she felt he had her back the most.

#new @liamhemsworth spent the day holed up inside @chrishemsworth $4.3 million Byron Bay beach house. After stopping off for a late-afternoon frozen yoghurt with @chrishemsworth in Byron Bay on August 12, 2019 #liamhemsworth pic.twitter.com/JhzhOj3G1p — liam Hemsworth news (@liamhemsnewss) August 12, 2019

Cyrus and Hemsworth’s romantic relationship began in 2009 on the set of the film The Last Song. Their relationship went through several ups and downs before the two committed to one another in 2012 after Hemsworth proposed to the singer and actress. Shortly after their engagement, they split once again but reconciled in 2015. The couple managed to remain dedicated to one another and their menagerie of animals and chose to marry in December 2015 in Tennessee among their family and friends. Their commitment came after their Malibu home burned down in the California wildfires in the months prior to their marriage ceremony.