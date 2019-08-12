Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Get Married: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Lovebirds Finally Tie The Knot

Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are married! The two spent about three years dancing around even getting romantically involved with one another, but once they started down that road, it was full-steam ahead. Last summer, they got engaged back in Mexico where it all began and this weekend they held their wedding in Rhode Island.

Ashley and Jared’s wedding took place Sunday evening and was said to include both personalized and traditional vows. People details that former Bachelor producer Elan Gale officiated the ceremony and there were lots of familiar faces in attendance.

Iaconetti and Haibon had his dog Clark serve as the ring bearer and the Bachelor couple had about 180 guests watching them exchange their vows. Ashley wore a ballgown designed by Ines Di Santo and Jared wore a black tuxedo. Ashley’s 11 bridesmaids wore Tarik Ediz emerald-green gowns and Haibon’s groomsmen wore Mattarazi Uomo tuxedos.

There were Neil Lane wedding bands involved and signature cocktails created specifically for Haibon and Iaconetti’s event at the reception. Guests from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette included Nick Viall, Dean Unglert, Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Evan Bass, Carly Waddell, Ben Higgins, Becca Tilley, JJ Lane, Chris Strandburg, Amanda Stanton, and Olivia Caridi. Nick and Dean were groomsmen for Jared.

Unfortunately, Ashley and Jared’s besties, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, were unable to attend the ceremony. Jade was slated to be a bridesmaid, and Tanner was going to be a groomsman. The family decided that they simply couldn’t travel from California to Rhode Island due to Jade’s early and shocking delivery of the couple’s son Brooks just a matter of days ago.

TMZ snagged some photos from the big wedding and Ashley certainly looked like a princess, just as fans would imagine she would want. American Idol alum David Cook sang “Ever the Same” for Ashley and Jared’s first dance and the Jordan Kahn Band played during dinner before a DJ took over for the reception.

For the reception, Ashley changed into an Alyne by Rita Vanieris gown. The couple went for an elegant and chic event and it seems they accomplished exactly what they wanted to have.

“Jared and I from the very beginning have been saying we don’t want our wedding to be a party. We want it to be a romantic experience!”

While Ashley and Jared’s engagement was filmed and shown last summer during Bachelor in Paradise, it seems that Iaconetti and Haibon did the wedding on their own, without television cameras. Bachelor in Paradise fans will surely get to see plenty of photos and additional updates soon as Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti share moments from their big day.