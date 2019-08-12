‘One Piece’ Episode 897 Spoilers, Recap: Ace’s Promise To Otama Revealed, Luffy Reunites With Zoro

One Piece Episode 897, which is titled “Save Otama! Straw Hat, Bounding through the Wasteland!,” started with the conversation between Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Otama’s master, Tenguyama Hitetsu. After hearing the story of their village, Luffy decided to take Otama to the hospital and find a place where he can get food and water. Hitetsu was hesitant at first, but Luffy assured him that he’s strong enough to take care of Otama.

Before Luffy left, Hitetsu gave him a kimono so no one would suspect him as an outsider. Luffy also took one of Hitetsu’s swords, Kitetsu II. Hitetsu revealed that Kitetsu II was forged by his ancestor, Kotetsu, and it is one of the 21 Excellent Grade Swords. After he finished his narration about swords, Hitetsu found out that Luffy and Otama were already gone.

One Piece Episode 897 featured Luffy and Otama riding Komachiyo on their way to the hospital. When Otama woke up, she immediately remembered Luffy telling her that Ace is dead. Otama hit Luffy, squeezed his face, and called him a liar. Otama also told Luffy what Ace promised to her before he left the Land of Wano.

When Ace visited the Land of Wano, he became very close to Otama. Before they headed on a new journey, Otama asked Ace to make her one of his subordinates. Ace refused, saying that Otama was too young and pirates need to be strong. However, Ace vowed to take Otama when she turned into a “bewitching” female ninja. Since then, Otama continues to train and wait for Ace in their village.

Loading...

In the latest episode of One Piece, Luffy and Otama finally reached the wasteland Hitetsu was talking about. Luffy saw various animals in the wasteland, including a tiger, boar, and a “sharkodile.” Otama revealed that the strong samurais who could defeat the animals are either imprisoned or decided to become bandits. Also, Otama said they can’t catch and cook the animals because they also drink poison water in the river.

One Piece Episode 897 also featured Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro in the wasteland where he’s cooking his own food. Zoro saw a woman being chased by two of Emperor Kaido’s subordinates. Zoro decided to take down the enemies, not just to save the woman, but also to get their sake. It only took a matter of time before Luffy saw Zoro.

Zoro immediately recognized Luffy and the excitement is very noticeable in their faces. Luffy smelled the food cooked by Zoro, who didn’t hesitate to give it all to his captain. However, only a few minutes after they reunited, Luffy and Zoro are already in huge trouble. The final scenes of One Piece Episode 897 showed Luffy and Zoro preparing to fight Beast Pirates headliner Basil Hawkins and his subordinates in the wasteland.