When Did Maci Bookout & Taylor McKinney Get Married?

Maci Bookout has been on television since she was a teenager. She got her start on the MTV series 16 and Pregnant a decade ago and then ended up snagging a spot on the spin-off, Teen Mom. The redheaded mama has been a staple on the MTV hit since then and was on the show for four full seasons before MTV revamped it, and Bookout came back for the new version, Teen Mom OG.

While many of the other stars have faced some serious relationship drama over the seasons, Bookout’s love life has been a little more consistent. She had a few relationships in her teenage years, first with the father of her first baby, Ryan Edwards, and later with her friend Kyle King. However, ever since 2012, Bookout has had eyes for one man only — Taylor McKinney.

The duo began dating in 2012 and they were together for several years before they welcomed their first child together in 2015. After they marked that milestone in their lives, they had another major one — McKinney popped the question, they planned a wedding, and the duo got married on October 8, 2016, as Us Weekly reports. They opted to tie the knot in Greenville, Florida, in a sentiment-filled ceremony. The outlet confirmed that the duo wrote their own vows, had what Bookout called “a very traditional religious ceremony” and invited about 165 guests to celebrate with them.

Us Weekly got all the details on the couple’s big day, from the location to the food. They decided to tie the knot at the Honey Lake Resort and mixed things up by serving tiered wedding doughnuts instead of a regular cake.

The couple’s whole relationship has been captured on camera. As Us Weekly reported, McKinney’s proposal was captured on camera and was actually part of the Season 6 premiere of Teen Mom OG.

Bookout — who now goes by her married name of Maci Bookout McKinney — absolutely gushed about her husband to the outlet.

“I just love our teamwork. It’s hard to find somebody. We both are always willing to help each other and we both get things done; 95 percent of the time, for our lives to be so crazy, it’s actually very calm, in a weird way. So I think our partnership is very, very strong.”

After their special day, they put parenting life aside for a short period and headed off on a honeymoon in the Caribbean for a week.

The couple have two children now, daughter Jayde and son Maverick.