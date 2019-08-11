Olivia Jade Lets Her Fingers Do The Talking As She Blasts Tabloids In NSFW Return To Instagram

Lori Loughlin's angry daughter has a message for media outlets reporting on her famous family.

Olivia Jade Giannulli is back. More than five months after abruptly leaving Instagram and other social media outlets, the YouTube star is back with a message to her haters—and the media outlets that report news about her.

In an epic, NSFW Instagram return, Olivia, the daughter of fallen Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, posed in a Snoop Dogg t-shirt and shortie shorts as she flashed both of her middle fingers at the camera. In her caption, Olivia Jade namechecked tabloid outlets such as the Daily Mail, Star Magazine, Perez Hilton and even People magazine. The beauty vlogger also tagged “every other media outlet” as well as those who quote “close sources” when reporting about her family.

Olivia Jade’s post received more than 200,000 likes within hours, as well as a flurry of comments that appear to be from mostly verified followers.

YouTube star Tana Mongeau responded to Olivia’s post with, “Oh……my………God I am speechless.”

“There she is,” wrote social media star Anastasia Karanikolaou, aka Stassiebaby.

Comedian Claudia Oshry, aka Girl With No Job, wrote, “Dying lol.”

And Olivia Jade’s sister, Bella Giannulli chimed in with, “Not over you and this – QUEEN.”

You can see Olivia Jade’s NSFW Instagram return post for yourself.

It is unclear why Olivia Jade decided to wait until now to blast news outlets for reports about her family, months after her wealthy parents were arrested and publicly intertwined in the nationwide college admissions scandal. But as an example of what may have ticked the teen off, just two days ago, PerezHilton.com quoted a “source” that alleged that Olivia Jade still resents her mom but is getting “help” from her rich daddy to fix her brand.

Olivia Jade dropped off of Instagram on Feb. 28, with only one brief return last month in honor of her mom’s 55th birthday. The 19-year-old beauty star, who has nearly 2 million followers on YouTube alone, has not posted to her YouTube beauty channel since March 11, just days before her parents’ were accused of paying bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters admitted to USC as fake crew team recruits.

Shortly after the college admissions scandal hit, Loughlin’s older daughter Bella deleted her social media accounts, per Deadline, but she recently returned to Instagram.

In the aftermath of her parents’ legal drama, Olivia Jade’s USC college career was cut short, and she lost a lucrative endorsement deal with Tresemme, as well as a makeup partnership with Sephora. Meanwhile, Lori Loughlin was fired from Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart and Garage Sale Mystery, and has presumably been cut from the final season of Netflix’s Fuller House.