‘This Is Us’ To Feature A Lot Of ‘Secret New Cast Members’ For Season 4

A major cast announcement is coming soon for the top-rated NBC drama series.

This Is Us already has a large ensemble cast, but fans of the NBC drama series should expect to see some new faces when the show returns for its fourth season next month. At a “Pancakes With the Pearsons” brunch in West Hollywood, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman teased new details about the upcoming fourth season of the NBC drama, which was recently renewed through Season 6, Deadline reports.

During a Q&A session, Fogelman revealed that there will be an announcement soon about new stars on the series.

“I would say that there’s a lot of secret new cast members who are going to be a big deal, coming up, so that’s one part. I would say there’s going to be a big announcement or release about it at the end of this month.”

In its first three seasons, This Is Us has already featured a long list of impressive celebrity cameos by Sylvester Stallone, Alan Thicke, Mario Lopez, Katie Couric, Ron Howard, and more. Phylicia Rashad also guest-starred last season as Beth Pearson’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) mom. It’s anyone’s guess what the big cast announcement will be, but the top-rated show has plenty of star power.

While the new characters are still top secret, Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson on the Emmy-winning drama, said one of the mystery guests is in one of her favorite scenes that has been shot so far this season.

“There’s a scene with a new character that, I mean, I saw 10 seconds of it and I was sobbing,” Metz said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “So that’s probably my favorite so far.”

Even though the new characters remain a mystery, This Is Us fans already know one character that will be introduced in Season 4. In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fogelman revealed that Rebecca Pearson’s (Mandy Moore) father will become a prominent part of her story next season. Viewers know very little about Rebecca’s relationship with her father, but it has been established that she and her mother (Elizabeth Perkins) have a strained relationship.

In addition, at least one new recurring cast member has already been announced, albeit in a “secret” role.

Once Upon a Time alum Jennifer Morrison has already been signed for an undisclosed role on This Is Us, and she has been tipped to be a pivotal player in This Is Us’ upcoming season, Screen Rant notes.

And while they would not be new “characters,” per se, a photo of three little Pearsons recently circulated, hinting that a new era of the Big Three will be shown this season on This Is Us.

This Is Us’ sprawling ensemble cast has been greatly recognized during awards season, but with “a lot of new cast members” coming, it may be time to spread the wealth. The drama series has received nine Emmy nominations this season, including recognition for the work of Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, Michael Angarano, Ron Cephas Jones, and guest actress Phylicia Rashad.

This Is Us returns for its fourth season on Tuesday, September 24 at 8 p.m.