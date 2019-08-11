Miranda Kerr Flaunts Huge Baby Bump In Sweet Summer Dress

Australian beauty Miranda Kerr recently shared a snap with her 12.1 million Instagram followers that highlighted her huge baby bump in an adorable summer dress that clung to her body.

Kerr is already a mom to two sweet children. She first became a mom when she was married to actor Orlando Bloom. While their union didn’t last, she welcomed her oldest son Flynn during that time. After tying the knot with entrepreneur and Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, she welcomed a child with him, their baby Hart. And, as Elle reported, the duo are expecting their second child together — Kerr’s third.

Kerr spilled a bit of the story behind their second child in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! It turns out, some of the spark behind Kerr and Spiegel’s decision to expand their family was from Flynn himself.

“Evan and I had been together for a while, and he [Flynn] was like, ‘When are we going to have a baby brother or sister?’ We were like, ‘We’ve got to get married first.’ The day after the wedding, he comes running in, and he’s like, ‘Mommy, is it in there?’ I was like, ‘Honey, give it a minute!'”

Though the swimsuit and lingerie model isn’t afraid to flaunt her physique, she hasn’t showed off the bump for her third baby much on Instagram — until today.

Fans were totally charmed by the sweet snap. In the shot, Kerr was striding across a pathway covered with stones, with a stunning house and lush green shrubbery visible in the background. Kerr’s outfit absolutely screamed summer, as she opted for a dress that had bright yellow lemons printed on it. The short-sleeved dress was a midi length and kept most of Kerr’s physique covered up, but the garment certainly stretched over Kerr’s bump — and showed it off for the camera. Kerr accentuated the bump by posing so the snap was taken from the side.

Kerr looked naturally radiant in the shot, with her straight hair down and loose and her makeup natural. She accessorized with a pair of white strappy sandals and a white bag, as well as a few bangles to finish off the look.

Kerr frequently fills her followers in on what’s new with her company, Kora Organics. Fans who want to know all the Aussie babe’s beauty secrets should make sure they’re following not only Kerr’s account, but Kora Organics’ account as well. The beauty often posts tips and tricks, or even just shares a bit about some of her favorite products from the brand that she uses.