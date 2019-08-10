Donald Trump On Joe Biden: ‘Does Anybody Really Believe He Is Mentally Fit To Be President?’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to slam Democratic front-runner Joe Biden, and cast doubt on his fitness for office.

“Joe Biden just said, ‘We believe in facts, not truth,'” the president said, referring to one of Biden’s most recent gaffes.

Trump misquoted Biden, however. The 76-year-old said the Iowa State Fair on Thursday that the Democrats “choose truth over facts,” according to The Washington Examiner.

“Does anybody really believe he is mentally fit to be president?” Trump asked.

“We are ‘playing’ in a very big and complicated world. Joe doesn’t have a clue!”

This is not the first attack Trump has launched at Biden, who he has nicknamed “Sleepy Joe.”

During a press conference on Friday, the president mocked the Democrat, ridiculing him for making gaffes on the campaign trail, according to The Hill.

“Joe is not playing with a full deck,” Trump said of Biden.

“This is not somebody you can have as your president, but if he got the nomination I’d be thrilled,” he added.

Indeed, the former vice president has made a number of similar mistakes since entering the Democratic primary race.

Today, as The Inquisitr reported, Biden mistakenly said that he was vice president during the the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The shooting occurred in 2018, two years after Biden left office, but that did not stop him from sharing a story about meeting the survivors while serving with President Obama.

Earlier this week, Biden had a similar moment, stating during a speech that “poor kids” are “just as talented as white kids.”

Prior to that, during the last Democratic primary debate, Biden made a number of verbal blunders. While debating fellow Democrat Cory Booker, he referred to him as “president,” before quickly correcting himself.

Assault weapons don’t belong in our communities. Period. As president, I’ll ban these military-style weapons and institute a buyback program that gets as many as possible off our streets. https://t.co/25ie9qBiSC — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 10, 2019

The former vice president also botched his closing statement, telling the viewers to “go to Joe 30330.” Apparently, he wanted to instruct his supporters to text the word “Joe” to the number 30330, mistakenly telling them to visit his campaign website, for which he provided no address, confusing it with a phone number.

None of this is unusual for the Delaware Democrat, who has acknowledged his propensity for making verbal blunders, once describing himself as a “gaffe machine.”

But primary voters do not have an issue with Biden’s gaffes, at least according to polls. According to a RealClearPolitics average of polling data, Biden has maintained a double-digit lead in almost every poll.

Polling has also placed Biden ahead of Trump in hypothetical general election match-ups. For instance, a Fox News poll published in late July, showed Biden leading Trump by 10 points.