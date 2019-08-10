‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Faces Backlash From Fans After Showing Off Italian Shopping Spree

Fans slammed the reality star for her latest Instagram post.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was slammed by fans after flaunting her recent shopping spree.

While on a trip in Italy, the reality star posted a picture on Instagram. In the photo, the 43-year-old is surrounded by numerous shopping bags from high-end designers, including Chanel and Emilio Pucci. Dorit’s followers were quick to criticize the post, claiming it was boastful.

“Do you really need to show your shopping bags? People don’t care about that… Be humble… it’s the only way to go. It’s wonderful that you can shop at expensive places, but don’t flaunt it,” chastised a follower.

Many of Dorit’s followers seem to share similar sentiments, as the comment has racked up 484 likes.

Other commenters alluded to Dorit’s legal troubles.

“Give. Me. A. Break. Obnoxious post. You owe millions,” wrote a follower.

“People of wealth don’t flaunt what they have! It’s the ones that try and look wealthy that do…” added another.

“Lmao you owe millions, return that,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

As reported by Us Weekly, Dorit and her husband PK have had their fair share of financial woes. In August 2018, a video surfaced of a woman screaming at the Bravo star about an unpaid loan. During the confrontation, the woman referred to Dorit’s former Beverly Beach partner, Ryan Horne, and his claim that she owed him $205,000.

“Why don’t you pay back Ryan Horne the money you owe him,” the woman yelled at Dorit in the Bahamas during the filming of RHOBH.

After Horne sued Dorit and PK for the allegedly unpaid loan, the Bravo star counter sued her former business partner. The case may go to trial in January 2020 if the parties are unable to resolve the issue.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the television personality may face jail time if she does not show up for a September court date with her family’s financial records in hand. According to the Daily Mail, Dorit was recently notified she could be arrested for “contempt of court” unless she attends the Los Angeles court hearing.

According to Us Weekly, Dorit and PK have been slapped with a lawsuit from Nico Kirzis. Kirzis accused PK of owing him more than $1.2 million from a business deal eight years ago. Due to the legal drama, the couple’s bank account must remain frozen until the September 5 hearing.

To see more of Dorit, watch the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo.