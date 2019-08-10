‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Beth’s Arrival Unites, Divides & Shames

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 12 reveal that the arrival of Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) will have far-reaching consequences on family members and colleagues. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) have just been reunited with their baby girl and are thrilled she is alive. It also seems as if Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) may have a change of heart, but will Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) forgive him?

Monday, August 12 – Steffy Forrester Is Shattered

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has just learned that her daughter, Phoebe, is actually Liam and Hope’s daughter, Beth. While that in itself is a lot to process, Steffy may also need to say goodbye to the baby she has raised since she was a tiny infant, per The Inquisitr.

Wyatt will apologize to Sally, per Highlight Hollywood. He will tell her that he was wrong when he showed her the door because she did not disclose Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) plans. He may even tell the redhead that what Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) did was so much worse and that his eyes have been opened. However, Sally once warned him that the day would come when he would see that she was the one who got away. Will Sally and Wyatt reunite now that he has seen that Flo is not who she pretended to be?

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Wyatt makes a humble apology to Sally. pic.twitter.com/znwegEW9EM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 9, 2019

Tuesday, August 13 – Hope Admits Her Feelings

While Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be devastated for the sake of Steffy, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will rejoice because Hope found her daughter.

Hope and Liam are thrilled that their family is whole again. In a private moment, Hope will tell Liam she has never stopped loving him. The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that she is still married to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and would have still been on honeymoon with him had Liam not told her about Beth.

Wednesday, August 14 – Thomas Asks Vinnie For Help

Thomas is in hiding after Liam revealed he had known for months that Beth was alive. He will delude himself into thinking he can win Hope back with his latest scheme. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will ask his friend, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero), for help.

The Logan women will gather around Beth and let her know how loved she is.

Smiling because the truth about Baby Beth is finally out! ???? RT if you are too. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qk9TnaJ8Qe — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 9, 2019

Thursday, August 15 – Bill & Liam Bond On The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke and Ridge take action against Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley).

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) hold his granddaughter, Beth, for the first time. Liam and Bill will bond as they share an emotional moment.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Zoe is blindsided when she enters the room not knowing that Flo has told Ridge and Brooke about Reese’s involvement. pic.twitter.com/mK5pyikIEY — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 7, 2019

Friday, August 16 – The Logan Women Team Up

Flo and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will sneak into Hope’s cabin. Their mission will be to try to get Hope to understand their side of the story. However, they do not know that the Logan women will be there in full force.

Katie Logan (Heather Tom), Brooke and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) will blast Shauna, while Hope will explode at Flo.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.