Chelsea Houska And Cole DeBoer Attend Launch Party For Itzy Ritzy Collection Complete With Their Own Love Song

Earlier this year it was announced that Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer would be collaborating with Itzy Ritzy. The Chelsea + Cole Collection for Itzy Ritzy features items such as diaper bags and stroller caddy’s that reflect the styles of both Chelsea and Cole. OK! Magazine reports that the official launch for the collection took place Thursday night.

For the party, Chelsea wore a pair of black shorts, a snakeskin top paired with a stunning white blazer, and a pair of neon green strappy heels. She wore her hair down for the event. Her husband opted to wear a pair of tan pants with a stylish short-sleeved shirt featuring a fun print.

Taking to her Instagram stories to share some snaps of the event, OK! reports that Chelsea shared a photo of the latest item to launch for the collection. The caramel crossbody bag is available on the Itzy Ritzy site, but the rest of the collection is currently sold out! However, fans are able to get a notification when the stylish items are back in stock.

Other photos from the night included one of Chelsea and Cole sharing a kiss.

The night included an extra special surprise for the couple as well as the song “South Dakota Sunrise” was played live for the couple. According to the Itzy Ritzy website, the song was “inspired by their fairy tale love story.” Itzy Ritzy shared a video to their Instagram stories of the moment the couple heard the song for the first time. In the video, Chelsea and Cole look at each other lovingly as they hear the love song for the first time.

The song highlights how Chelsea and Cole first met which was at a gas station. Chelsea opened up about the chance encounter at a gas station to Us Weekly back in 2015.

Loading...

“He was across at the other pump. And I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way.”

Chelsea recounted how, a few days later, Cole found her on social media and the two started talking. Now, they are married and have had two children of their own. Chelsea already had a daughter and Cole has been an amazing step father to her daughter.

The two will continue to share their story on Teen Mom 2 when it returns with Season 9B.