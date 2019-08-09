Bebe Rexha To Release New Song To Celebrate Milestone Birthday

Later this month, “Last Hurrah” hitmaker Bebe Rexha will turn 30-years-old and will release a new song about the milestone, per Music News.

While celebrating her birthday, Rexha will be on the road with the Jonas Brothers. The new single, “Not 20 Anymore,” will drop the same day.

“The song is about being 30 and being a better lover, getting finer like wine, and loving my 30s,” she explained to Billboard.

“When I was younger, everybody would be like, ‘Oh, I want to be forever 21. Here’s a song about being 20. I want to feel like I’m 17 again…’ And I’m like, ‘No, I want to write a song about being 30 and above.'”

She also spilled details on record executives thinking she’s already too old for the business.

“I’ve had executives tell me, like, ‘Oh, you’re 25, you’re getting old,’ and now I’m 29, I’m about to be 30,” Rexha expressed.

Bebe mentioned that people are a lot more ageist against women than men, and the pressure it puts on women to get married and have children by a certain age.

“Everybody laughs, but it’s true.”

While touring with the Jonas Brothers, Rexha has been sharing content to her Instagram. Her latest post sees the “The Way I Are (Dance with Somebody)” star sitting on the toilet, getting her hair done while brushing her teeth backstage at one of the shows, which The Inquisitr reported. The candid photo was applauded by her followers who thanked her for keeping it real.

Recently, Rexha has been releasing a number of tracks with other artists. Last month, she teamed up with British producer Jax Jones on the track “Harder.” The future hit has been streamed over 15.5 million times and is set to be on Jones’ debut album, Snacks (Supersize), which releases next month. So far, the single has peaked at No. 41 in Ireland, No. 45 in the U.K. and No. 64 in Sweden.

Her most played track on Spotify is her collaboration with The Chainsmokers, “Call You Mine.” The single has racked up over 126 million plays and has charted worldwide, peaking at No. 26 in Australia, No. 50 in the U.K. and No. 65 in the U.S.

With over 36.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Bebe Rexha is currently the 22nd most-played act in the world.

Her biggest single to date, “Meant To Be,” featuring Florida Georgia Line, became a worldwide smash and topped the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart, while peaking at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The song has been streamed over 749 million times and is still in her top-five most played tracks.