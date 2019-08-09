Here’s Why Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Reportedly Still Aren’t Ready To Get Married Yet

Blake and Gwen will soon celebrate four years of dating.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been repeatedly plagued by marriage rumors over the course of their almost four-year romance, but they’re still yet to make it official and walk down the aisle. While fans are still wondering just why Blake is yet to get down on one knee and propose to his girlfriend, a source is revealing to Entertainment Tonight why the loved-up duo haven’t taken the big step just yet.

According to the site’s insider, the couple knows that the world is waiting to see them tie the knot but haven’t made the plunge because they don’t want to mess up the loving relationship that they have right now.

“Blake and Gwen are head over heels in love, but don’t want to feel rushed to tie the knot when everything is going so well in both of their lives,” the source claimed of the twosome, who first met back in 2014 while both were coaches on Season 7 of The Voice.

“Everyone is asking what they are waiting for, but they really just don’t want to rock the boat,” added the insider, while also noting that the couple’s busy schedule could be standing in the way of a possible wedding for the two singers.

“They are both working so much and are loving their life as a family,” they said.

But while it sounds like an engagement may not be coming just yet for the couple, the source did also open up about Shelton’s sweet relationship with his girlfriend’s three sons, 13-year-old Kingston, 10-year-old Zuma, and 5-year-old Apollo, who she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“[Blake] seriously enjoys doing things with the kids like going to the movies, fishing, camping, and teaching them to horseback ride and boating,” the insider said of the “God’s Country” singer’s close bond with his girlfriend’s kids. “Gwen and Blake do so many fun activities with the boys and Blake plays with them like a big kid.”

They also claimed that the singer has grown very close to the three boys over the past four years he’s been dating their mom, noting that Shelton has made them “a huge priority in his life and cares for them like [they’re] his own.”

While Gwen was married to Gavin for 14 years between 2002 and 2016, Blake was previously married to fellow country star Miranda Lambert between 2011 and 2015 and Kaynette Williams from 2003 until 2006 but does not have any children of his own.

The latest report comes shortly after another insider opened up about how the twosome have been interacting with one another ever since Stefani returned to The Voice to film the early stages of Season 17 earlier this year.

As The Inquisitr reported, it’s been claimed by People that the couple have supposedly been “acting like love birds” on the set of the singing competition, and most definitely haven’t been doing very much to hide their relationship now that Gwen’s officially back by Blake’s side as a coach.

The Voice Season 17 will debut on NBC on September 23 where the couple will be joined by John Legend and Kelly Clarkson as coaches.