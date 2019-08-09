5 Things You Didn’t Know About Tyler Baltierra

Tyler Baltierra is one of the most popular cast members of Teen Mom OG. He and wife Catelynn Lowell have exceeded expectations for their love affair, which began when the two attended middle school, and they have survived and thrived as a couple who appears to stand together in the face of adversity and finds a way to turn it in their favor.

Tyler continues to make fans swoon on social media with his posts of love and appreciation for his wife, who he has had a relationship with for the past 13 years. Together, the couple has welcomed three children together: daughters Carly, Novalee, and Vaeda.

Viewers were introduced to Tyler and Catelynn on the MTV series 16 & Pregnant in 2009. Since that time, fans have been able to follow the duo throughout the ups and downs of their life on Teen Mom OG, cheering for them as they navigated some major personal issues while attempting to push through their problems and come out the other side. Of all the male stars of the Teen Mom series of shows, Tyler is a fan favorite for his devotion to his wife, his family, and his attempts to continue to grow as a man and set a good example for his daughters, which seems to be in direct contrast to many reality stars on television.

Here are five things you didn’t know about Tyler Baltierra.

1. He Will Always Put His Family First

Tyler and Catelynn revealed to fans that they separated for a month in an attempt to improve their relationship and work through some personal issues. Tyler realized how much he missed his wife right away. He noted on Teen Mom OG that the first week he was away from Catelynn he was okay but by the second week, he missed his wife. He realized the exercise in commitment to his marriage taught him to be good for Catelynn, his family, and most of all, for himself.

2. Tyler Has No Regrets About Putting Daughter Carly Up For Adoption

The Teen Mom OG star took a fan to task on Twitter when she called the couple “trash” for placing their first child up for adoption. He responded with a clap back.

“If PLACING my innocent daughter into an adoption plan at 16 with a couple who can not have biological children makes me trash, then you might as well send me to the damn dump so I can put a throne on top & call it home!”

3. He Tries To Help Others Who May Be Struggling In His Social Media Posts

In a post dated August 7 of this year, Tyler shared a poem he had written about overcoming adversity with his over 2 million Instagram followers. He revealed that writing helps him focus on the beauty in his life and just how blessed he is. Tyler’s fans were in full support of his inspirational words, commenting that they would be sharing his post with those in their lives who were struggling.

4. Tyler’s Love For Catelynn Is Unconditional

Tyler is not shy about sharing his deep feelings of love and admiration for his wife of four years, Catelynn. Fans swooned when Tyler posted a photo of the reality star with a caption where he spoke about his deep love for her. His admiration for Catelynn deepened even further after the two dealt with the personal trauma of miscarriage in February 2018.

People Magazine reported that Tyler stated to Catelynn after their devastating loss, “You’re the strongest woman I’ve ever met in my life.”

5. He’s A Huge Fan Of Batman And Has A Major Tattoo On His Arm To Prove It!

Even though he appears to be more in control of his life than most adults twice his age, Tyler is still a kid at heart. He went to Lance Kellar Studios for a tattoo to commemorate his unabiding love for the comic book hero Batman in September 2018. This is his second tattoo which features the Dark Knight. As seen on Instagram, Tyler already sports bat wings across his back in honor of the comic superhero.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV.