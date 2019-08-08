‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Hangs With Logan Noh As Fiance Randall Emmett Enjoys Puerto Rico

Lala Kent reuniting with Logan Noh amid filming on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Lala Kent and Logan Noh were spotted hanging out with one another on Wednesday, August 8, amid production on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

Following her second recent reconciliation with co-star James Kennedy, Kent shared a photo of herself and her “gusband,” Noh, on her Instagram Stories as her fiancé, Randall Emmett, spent time with his two daughters, London and Rylee, in Puerto Rico.

As fans have seen on Instagram, Emmett first took his two kids to Miami, where he’s from, before embarking on a trip south to Puerto Rico, where he’s working on a new movie with Kate Bosworth, Michael Polish, and Stephanie Cayo.

Throughout his trip, Emmett has shared a ton of images on his Instagram stories of himself and his children enjoying their luxury hotel room and spending time on the beach of Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, he’s also included a number of images with his cast, including a recent dinner date.

As for Kent, she appears to be staying busy in Los Angeles as production continues on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 and was spotted spending time at Vanderpump Dogs earlier this week before reuniting with Noh, who was previously quite close to Kennedy and his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss.

Prior to Emmett’s trip to Puerto Rico, he and Kent each shared a photo of themselves visiting the offices of Evolution Media, the production company behind Vanderpump Rules.

Because of Kent’s caption about couples who make moves together, many fans believed her post was a hint at a potential spinoff. As fans well know, Emmett has never appeared on Vanderpump Rules and has made it clear that he has no intentions to do so at any point in the future. However, he has appeared on another Bravo TV series, Flipping Out, and may be open to doing his own show with Kent.

During the Season 7 reunion of Vanderpump Rules, Kent was questioned about her decision to keep Emmett off camera.

“I don’t want him to be on it. The things that go on on the show, it does get very real and nitty gritty,” Kent said.

Then, when Andy Cohen asked her if she felt it was fair that the other ladies of the show showcased their relationships while she hid hers, Kent added, “I think I show quite a bit.”

“Maybe if they had something really huge that they wanted to protect then maybe you wouldn’t have to worry about bringing them on the show,” Kent explained.

Kent and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules but a premiere date has not yet been set.