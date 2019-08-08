Gina Kirschenheiter’s Husband Matt Wants Their Three Kids Off ‘RHOC’

The former couple is battling over custody.

Gina Kirschenheiter’s husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, is making moves to get the three children they share, including seven-year-old Nicholas, five-year-old Sienna, and four-year-old Luca, off The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Amid the couple’s messy custody battle, The Blast has shared new court documents filed by Matt in which he requests a judge ban his kids from appearing on the Bravo TV reality show and accuses Gina of using their personal drama as a storyline on the series.

In the documents, Matt said he “did not want to be part of the television show and has not been” and does not want his three kids participating. He also claimed Gina was continuing to publicize her allegations against him and even agreed to shoot additional scenes for The Real Housewives of Orange County so that her drama with Matt could be featured on Season 14.

According to Matt, doing so “may be extremely detrimental to [their] young children’s emotional health and well-being.”

Although it hasn’t been decided upon yet whether the children will be allowed to continue to appear on episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the report from The Blast revealed that a decision could be made as early as this month.

Gina and Matt got married in May 2010 and separated in March 2018. However, it wasn’t until the following month that Gina filed for divorce. At that point, Gina requested joint legal and primary physical custody of their children.

Following a dispute at Gina’s home in June, she and Matt agreed to a temporary custody agreement in which he is allowed to see their children only under the supervision of his parents, Patricia or Martin Kirschenheiter. As fans have likely heard, Matt was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and has since been accused by Gina of having a “drug and alcohol issue.”

Loading...

While Gina requested a judge grant her an emergency hearing in recent court documents, and also requested her husband be tested for drugs before seeing their children, a judge sided with Matt, who pointed out that Gina is the one who was arrested on suspicion of DUI earlier this year.

Gina and Matt will reunite in court later this month to discuss a permanent custody arrangement for their three kids.

To see more of Kirschenheiter and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.