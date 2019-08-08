Travis Fimmel Teases That Actor Luke Bracey Will Be Next James Bond

During a promotional interview for their upcoming movie, 'Danger Close,' Fimmel suggests that Bracey will be the next James Bond.

Actor Travis Fimmel is currently in the middle of promotional work regarding his upcoming feature, Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan. However, the Aussie actor seems more interested in talking about the possibility that his co-star, Luke Bracey, could beset to become the next James Bond.

According to Yahoo!, during a recent interview regarding Fimmel’s war movie, Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, the actor suggested his co-star was up for the role of James Bond.

“There have been some rumors about James Bond,” Fimmel said while Bracey was being quizzed about his upcoming role alongside Emma Roberts in Holidate.

While the idea of an Australian actor as the next James Bond is a delightful one, it seems likely that Travis was just mucking about and wasn’t really serious about this news. When quizzed further by the host, Danny Clayton, during the Build Series Sydney interview, Bracey revealed the truth of the matter.

“Yeah, Travis just made that up,” Bracey said.

“I think you’d make a great James Bond,” Clayton concluded, to which Bracey agreed.

Fimmel also continued on with the gag by posting the news via his official Instagram account along with a trailer for the Danger Close movie.

Of course, Bracey isn’t the first Australian actor to be mentioned to be a proposition for the next James Bond. According to Australia’s 10 Daily, Chris Hemsworth is keen to become the next Bond.

In addition, there has also been speculation that the next Bond actually will be a woman, according to The Guardian.

For now, though fans of James Bond will have to continue to wait about official news regarding the casting of the next James Bond.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Fimmel and Bracey’s upcoming movie, Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, tells the remarkable story of how 108 Australian and New Zealand soldiers held off a force of 2,500 Vietnamese during the Vietnam War in 1966. It was expected that many of the ANZAC (Australia and New Zealand Army Corps) soldiers would perish in the attack but, ultimately, the death toll was very small.

Travis Fimmel plays the role of Major Harry Smith with Luke Bracey portraying Sergeant Bob Buick. They are joined by Alex England, Daniel Webber, Richard Roxburgh, Nicholas Hamilton, Anthony Hayes, and Lincoln Lewis. Danger Close is directed by Kriv Stenders from a screenplay by Stuart Beattie and James Nicholas.

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan premiered in Australia on August 8.