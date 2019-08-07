Kylie Jenner’s Crystal-Clear Italian Paparazzi Photos Have Fans Pitying Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner has been photographed by some skilled paparazzi. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is currently in Italy with boyfriend Travis Scott and the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Stormi. While the images of Kylie boarding the private jet whisking her away appeared blurry, it looks like the Kylie Cosmetics CEO has been snapped with clarity today.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail earlier today showed Kylie making her way through Positano’s streets in the glitzy Amalfi Coast region. The star was photographed in a casual shirt dress in white as she carried Stormi in her arms. Also pictured was 28-year-old Travis, Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner, and other inner family members.

The images showed vast crowds surrounding the Kardashian-Jenners – clearly, the E! show’s stars are a big deal in Italy – with one photo appearing to show Stormi looking directly at the camera. Of course, this toddler is still young and may not quite know what’s going on. Stormi appeared lovingly cared for by Kylie, with photos also showing dad Travis holding her.

Viewers have been leaving their thoughts in the Daily Mail‘s comments section.

A user’s comment showing pity for Stormi quickly racked up the likes, as over 256 users upvoted it in the space of one hour.

“Stormi has that confused look…where is my Nanny? Who are these people?”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott cradle daughter Stormi as they arrive in Italy with their family ahead of billionaire's 22nd birthday… after boarding private jet with a 'WEDDING dress' https://t.co/1eFyjexsTH — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 7, 2019

“Hahaha. Yes,” a user replied.

The agreement may have been referring to Stormi’s somewhat-adorable facial expression, but multiple users made remarks that centered on a sentiment of pity for this famous toddler.

“Imagine traveling everywhere you go with no less then 12-15 people on your payroll. Nothing can be spur of the moment. Controlled chaos is just thrived upon. Poor Stormi. Nothing “normal” or low key,” read another upvoted comment.

“Pitiful, pitiful lives,” another stated, although they did not specify to whom the pity was directed toward.

Other comments came in suggesting that Travis looked unhappy, although the Astroworld rapper is known for his trademark somber face. Stormi’s father does, however, seem to light up with sheer joy in social media photos of himself with Stormi.

The world’s most famous baby isn’t going to go unnoticed in terms of her cuteness, though. One of the most upvoted comments simply stated that Stormi is “gorgeous.”

Kylie’s travels got off to an interesting start. As The Inquisitr reported, the private jet boarding yesterday had fans in a tizzy over what appeared to be a wedding dress being loaded onto the aircraft. While comments on today’s report did mention the dress, most seemed centered around Kylie, Stormi, and Travis. Many users felt that Kylie looked different and made accusations of plastic surgery.

Regardless of how adorable fans seemed to think Stormi is, the upvotes for comments suggesting pity were quite notable.