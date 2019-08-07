Khloe Kardashian Was In Tears After Daughter True’s Birthday Due To Tristan Thompson Drama

Khloe Kardashian and the rest of her family are seen in a brand new trailer for the upcoming Season 17 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and it seems that the drama hasn’t died down any between she and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

According to Page Six, the new trailer shows Khloe Kardashian in tears as she wipes her eyes following her daughter’s first birthday party.

“This whole thing just sucks,” she says through tears in the clip.

Later, Kim Kardashian is seen complaining about the situation, implying that Tristan was being rude to Khloe, who invited him to the party out of the kindness of her heart.

“He doesn’t even speak to Khloe. Khloe invited you. Be f***ing cordial,” she says.

Earlier this year, Khloe opened up about True’s birthday party during an interview with Laura Wasser on her podcast, Divorce Sucks!

“I didn’t do it because I thought she was going to remember this first party … but I know she’s going to want to look back at all of her childhood memories like we all do … and I want to give her the same thing. I know her dad is a great person, and I know how much he loves her and cares about her, so I want him to be there,” Kardashian stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have a rocky history. The NBA star was busted cheating on his pregnant girlfriend back in 2018 just hours before she gave birth to their daughter.

Less than a year later the pair had problems again when Tristan allegedly cheated for a second time, this time around with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, whom Khloe looked at as a little sister and a member of her extended family.

The pair split back in February and have been trying to figure out their co-parenting situation ever since.

Following the split, Kardashian opened up about not wanting to date yet. The reality star said that she loved her life as it is, and that she was busy just trying to enjoy her time with her daughter and the rest of her family.

Khloe also revealed that she never put a lot of pressure on dating, and that she’s currently not in the head space to tackle a relationship at the moment.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life by following her on social media, or tuning into the new season of KUWTK on September 8.