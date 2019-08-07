Wendy Williams Addresses Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter’s ‘New Family’ For The First Time

Wendy Williams is finally addressing the issue that reportedly drove her to file for divorce from Kevin Hunter.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Hunter fathered a child outside of his marriage with his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson. Shortly after the reports came out, Williams filed for divorce from Hunter after 22 years together and has seemingly been living her best single life. Page Six reports that Williams was asked about the cheating scandal when she appeared on Sirius XM’s Sway In The Morning. During the interview, Williams shared that she was eager to finalize her divorce from Hunter.

“I want a divorce like yesterday, I want a divorce two months ago, three months ago. Whenever I found out, four months ago,” she said, noting she wants to keep their relationship amicable. “I want a divorce, and I want to be friends with Kevin. I mean, and not because we have a son but because that was real love. I still love him just not in that way.”

Williams also shared that she wishes Hunter, “nothing but the best” with his “new family.” The television personality told Sway that she could no longer be married to Hunter because she requires a partner that is “either in or out with me. ”

Williams and Hunter married in 1997 and share one son together, Kevin Jr., 19. Hunter was Williams’ manager before she filed for divorce and was also a producer on The Wendy Williams Show. Since the split, Hunter was dropped from the show and as Williams’ manager. However, recent reports claim that Williams is bringing Hunter back on as her manager, which the Daytime talk show host denied on Sway. According to Entertainment Tonight, Williams said she is only concerned with Hunter signing their divorce papers at the moment.

Wendy Williams’ estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, was spotted carrying groceries for his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, days before news of the divorce broke. https://t.co/Kq2OMhiVH2 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 11, 2019

Since filing for divorce back in April, Williams has been in New York City and back on the dating scene. The Inquisitr previously shared back in July that Williams was dating a doctor in his 50s. She gushed about him on her show and confirmed she was “crazy about him,” though she wasn’t ready to get married again.

Williams was also romantically linked to a younger man during her show’s five-week hiatus back in June. The Daytime Emmy nominee was seen out and about with Marc Tomblin, 27, a fashion designer from Los Angeles. After being spotted together on multiple occasions, Williams confirmed on her show that the two were just friends and that she showing him around New York.

Hunter has yet to comment on Williams’ recent interview.