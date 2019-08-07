‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute Were Distant At A Recent Event Amid Rumored Feud

Stassi Schroeder's longtime BFF wasn't in attendance at her engagement party.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute reportedly kept their distance from one another during an event that was held just one day before Schroeder’s now-fiance, Beau Clark, proposed.

Following news of Doute’s absence at Schroeder and Clark’s engagement party in Beverly Hills, California, a source has revealed that while the Vanderpump Rules stars “seemed like their normal selves” at Witches of WeHo Potion No. 2 Basic Witch Rosé launch on July 30, there appeared to be tension between them once they sat down at their table.

“Stassi and Kristen let Katie sit between them,” the insider revealed to Life & Style magazine on August 7, adding that Schroeder and Doute weren’t seen together much during the event.

According to the report, Schroeder stayed close to Clark throughout the eventing while Doute was more of a social butterfly and mingled with several guests.

“After Stassi and Kristen took their photos and did their interviews together to promote the wine, they didn’t appear to spend additional time together at the event,” the insider added.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine at the event, Schroeder admitted that she and her co-star experienced “ups and downs” while developing their wine line. Meanwhile, Doute fueled rumors of a tiff by saying that although she and Schroeder never fought about the wine, they argued about “friend stuff sometimes.”

Rumors have been swirling in regard to a potential feud between Schroeder and Doute ever since Doute was missing from Schroeder’s engagement party. Then, after Schroeder’s mom, Dayna Schroeder, was confronted about the issue, she seemingly shed light on the situation and hinted that things between the ladies may have turned sour several weeks ago.

“Dayna, were you sad Kristen wasn’t there?” a follower asked of Dayna after seeing that Doute was missing from the videos and photos shared at the event. “I know you two are close!”

“Yes, quite sad,” Dayna responded.

According to Dayna, she was unaware of what exactly had led to Doute’s absence because she was out of the loop with her relationship with Schroeder for a while. However, as she explained, there has long been a growing process between the women and when it comes to the friendships they share, they always end up returning to the bond they’ve shared for so many years.

Dayna went on to say that some things “just take time.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air on Bravo TV later this year.