Stassi Schroeder Mentions Possible ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff With Fiance Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark got engaged in July.

Could Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark be following in the footsteps of former couple Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey?

Just over a week after the Vanderpump Rules couple confirmed their engagement on Instagram amid filming on Season 8, Schroeder shared a telling post on her Instagram Stories in which the title of their potential spinoff show was shared.

Over an old logo of MTV’s Newlyweds, which aired from 2003 until 2005 and starred Simpson and Lachey, a fan crossed out MTV and replaced it with Bravo TV while also adding “Stassi & Beau” to the title.

“Yess… I’d watch,” the caption of the photo read.

Schroeder and Clark began dating in early 2018 after she and ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher ended their relationship after four years of ups and downs in August 2017. Then, in February 2018, while celebrating a murder-themed Valentine’s Day party at their Los Angeles apartment, Schroeder and Clark went public with their romance.

Months after making things official with one another, Schroeder and Clark began filming the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, which began airing in December of last year. Now, as their relationship continues, Schroeder and Clark are in production on the series’ eighth season, which is expected to include Clark’s proposal and the engagement party that followed.

Schroeder and Clark were joined by their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie, and Lala Kent, at the home of Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd for what appeared to be an over-the-top engagement party that was filmed for the eighth season of the show.

On Instagram, a number of the reality stars shared photos and videos from the event and in many of the images, cameras and crew members were seen.

Loading...

While Schroeder is newly engaged, she’s already considering plans for her big day and recently told listeners of her podcast series, Straight Up With Stassi, that she is hoping to say “I do” in a small ceremony somewhere in Europe.

“I won’t give the exact country just yet,” she said on the podcast, via People magazine. “I really am not into entertaining people. I think because I entertain for a living all the time. I just want this to be intimate.”

“I don’t care if somebody’s having that great of a time. Like, how can you not have a great time in Europe? I know you’ll be fine,” she continued.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.