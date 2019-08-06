Update On ‘Smallville’ Stars And Lynda Carter Appearing In ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’ Crossover

The big multi-show crossover event is still looking for even more big names to add.

One of the most anticipated events to ever come out of The CW’s superhero universe is the “Crisis On Infinite Earths” crossover event. Multiple TV series in the DC Extended Universe are going to connect for a story so huge that fans won’t even know how to handle it. Now, more information is coming forth and there are updates on the appearances of Smallville alumni and Lynda Carter possibly appearing as the original Wonder Woman again.

The Arrowverse combines the universes of Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman. With those shows alone, there are more than enough characters to fill multiple nights and even weeks of television shows for this crossover event, but many more are joining in.

There have been plenty of rumors regarding big names from the past coming back to take part in the show, and one of those is actress Lynda Carter. Fans will remember Carter as the original Wonder Woman on TV, but sadly, that cameo doesn’t seem as if it will actually happen.

Arrow producer Marc Guggenheim appeared recently at TCA and spoke on that possibility, but as Eric Goldman reported on his Twitter, it doesn’t seem likely.

“Regarding Lynda Carter playing Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the Crisis on Infinite Earths Arrowverse crossover, Marc Guggenheim said at #TCA19 yesterday ‘I had conversations with DC and Warner Bros. and based on those conversations, I don’t think it’s going to be able to happen'”

While that is very unfortunate, Kevin Conroy (voice of Batman on Batman: The Animated Series) and Burt Ward (Robin on the original Batman) will appear.

Here’s What KEVIN CONROY Could Look Like as BRUCE WAYNE in ‘CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS’ https://t.co/vo2bTsgzWr pic.twitter.com/5ezFGsc4WZ — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) August 6, 2019

Now, many fans are wondering if there is going to be a greater presence from Smallville. There have been reports of early talks with Tom Welling to appear as Clark Kent/Superman from Smallville in “Crisis On Infinite Earths,” but what about others from the show?

There have been rumors going around that Michael Rosenbaum appearing as Lex Luthor from Smallville, but he was quick to squash that.

Loading...

First I’ve heard of this… Cryer you know something I don’t? Anyone? @MrJonCryer https://t.co/dUmWPM33Cp — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) August 6, 2019

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is going to air over four nights in December and January as all five shows will take part.