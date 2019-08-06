Jana Duggar Fans Think She Just Dropped A Major Courtship Hint On Instagram

Fans of Counting On star Jana Duggar believe that she has just dropped a major courtship hint on Instagram. Her followers believe they know who she is referring to, and it’s a young man they have had their eye on for quite some time as a potential mate for the TLC star.

In Touch Weekly reported that Jana recently exchanged pleasantries with a fan on Instagram, who noted they would love to see the eldest Duggar daughter find the love of her life, her handsome prince. The Counting On star responded.

“Maybe he’s riding in on a green turtle instead of a white horse.” She also quoted Michael Buble by stating, “Just haven’t met [him] yet!”

There were two major revelations within Jana’s statement for fans. One was that she listens to contemporary music, a major no-no in the Duggar household. The family traditionally listens to religious music and classical tunes. The second was that she mentioned a turtle, which some eagle-eyed fans picked up on as a reference to longtime Duggar family friend, Lawson Bates, who viewers have hoped would be the one to finally steal Jana’s heart.

The turtle reference came to pass after handsome Lawson posted a photo of himself holding a turtle on his Instagram page.

Fans of the twosome have hoped for years they would begin courting. Not only would they appear to be a good fit for one another, but their families have also been friends for decades. The similarities continue as both have conservative Christian values, both were home-schooled and come from supersized families, and both are reportedly adventurous.

According to In Touch, Lawson has also reportedly been flying back and forth to Arkansas for as-yet-unknown reasons. Country music singer Lawson has his pilot’s license, as does Jana’s twin brother, John-David Duggar. The entertainment gossip site also reported that Lawson left a few cute messages on Jana’s Instagram photos when she first opened her account. The first photo she shared was of sister Jessa’s sons, Henry and Spurgeon.

Fans also questioned how Jana was able to have her own Instagram, as Duggar rules dictate that children in the family are not allowed to have a social media account unless they are courting. Perhaps Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Jana’s parents, relaxed their rules since the young woman is 29-years-old, or perhaps, she is in a relationship and the private reality star is not ready to share her special news as yet with her followers.

Neither Jana Duggar nor Lawson Bates has confirmed they are anything other than longtime family friends.

Counting On airs on TLC. Bringing Up Bates, a television show featuring the supersized Bates family, airs on UPTv.