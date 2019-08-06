Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Reportedly ‘Acting Like Lovebirds’ On ‘The Voice’ Set

Blake and Gwen aren't hiding their love on the set of 'The Voice' as they film Season 17.

It sounds like The Voice fans should expect to see plenty of PDA from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani when the NBC singing competition returns to TV screens next month. According to a new report from People this week, the super loved-up couple haven’t exactly been doing much to hide their relationship while filming the early stages of the show’s 17th season over the past few weeks and have allegedly been “acting like lovebirds” as they search for the next big singing superstar.

As Gwen reclaims her red spinning chair following the sudden departure of Adam Levine earlier this year, an insider told the site that the loved-up couple are “really happier than ever” right now, adding that “being back where they first fell in love has been fun for them.”

“They can’t believe how quickly time has flown by, and their relationship is very solid,” the source then continued of the twosome. “Blake worships her, and Gwen feels very secure with him.”

And it seems as though the cast and crew have most definitely welcomed Stefani’s return as she and Shelton bring their love back to the set.

“It’s like she never left,” the insider revealed, adding that the star’s three children – who she shares with former husband, Gavin Rossdale — “also love going to set” with her and her boyfriend.

It will probably come as little surprise to fans of the couple to learn that they’re not exactly hiding their romance – which first began almost four years ago – now that they’re back to working together on the singing show.

As The Inquisitr previously reported back in June, Stefani documented her excitement at being reunited with Shelton as she spent her first day back on the set after around two years away from her coaching role.

Sharing photos of herself chilling in her trailer, she also posted a throwback snap of herself and the “God’s Country” singer on the set of The Voice during a past season, which showed her sitting on his lap on the iconic spinning chairs while sweetly referring to Blake as “cuteness.”

In the caption of the photo, the mom of three admitted she was so happy because she got to “hang out all day [with] this cuteness.”

As for Blake, The Inquisitr recently noted that he’s been pretty candid when it comes to how he really feels about having his girlfriend back on set with him after she last appeared as a full-time coach on Season 12 back in 2017.

“We’re all going to miss Adam. There’s no way around it,” Shelton told People of his close friend’s departure, before joking, “But [Gwen’s] way better looking than he is, in my opinion.”

Prior to reports claiming the twosome have been “acting like lovebirds” now that the mom of three is officially back in her coaching role, Shelton actually denied in the June interview that he had any plans to let Stefani win just because they’re in a relationship.

“I’m glad that she’s already feeling competitive. Of course, I’m not going to let her win. I’m going to have to win, but I’m going to have to do it in a way that she doesn’t feel like I beat her,” Blake said, but added, “I definitely don’t want to upset her — that’s not going to pay off for me in the long run.”