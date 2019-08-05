Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Stuns Adam

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, August 6 bring a fight between brothers Nick and Adam Newman, which Sharon breaks up. Then, Sharon and Adam feel an old familiar spark. Plus, Lola tries to make peace with Summer, but it could end up backfiring on her.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) loses his temper and punches Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam taunts Nick about not being Christian’s biological father, and he threatens to tell Christian the truth every time they’re together, and Nick eventually lashes out at Adam. Sharon (Sharon Case) shows up in time to see Nick punch Adam, and she breaks it up. Adam plans to use Nick’s explosive temper against him in the court case for Christian’s custody.

Adam’s face is messed up, but he is not interested in going to get medical help despite Sharon’s pleas, so Sharon helps him get home. At Adam’s penthouse, she cleans his wounds. Of course, Adam fails to tell Sharon that he egged Nick on, and he makes her believe that Nick felt so furious by seeing him with Christian that he exploded and punched Adam. Sharon falls for Adam’s lies hook, line, and sinker. She asks Adam if he plans to use the fight against Nick, but Adam brushes off all of Sharon’s questions about his brother.

While they are at Adam’s penthouse, sparks begin to fly between Sharon and Adam. Adam lets Sharon know how desperately he needs her in his life. They share a passionate kiss, and then they go upstairs. The clothes fly off quickly, and ultimately, they end up sleeping together. Adam tells Sharon that he’s what she always wanted.

Lola (Sasha Calle) offers an olive branch to Summer (Hunter King) in the form of an invitation to her bachelorette party. After all, the reason that Lola is alive is because of Summer’s partial liver donation. Summer finds it all a bit strange, but part of Summer’s liver will be at the party, so why not Summer herself? Lola wants to put all the bad blood behind them and start fresh, so Summer agrees to try.

Of course, Lola and her fiance Kyle (Michael Mealor) may not love that Summer decides to invite Theo (Tyler Johnson) as her plus one considering Theo knows something damning about Kyle. Summer and Theo plan to go to the party to celebrate with the happy couple and clear the air. What could go wrong?