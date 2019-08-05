‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kim Prepares To Say Bye To Julian & Fans Wonder About Tamara Braun’s ‘GH’ Status

Monday’s episode of General Hospital contained quite a few scenes with actress Tamara Braun as her character, Kim Nero. Viewers have watched as Kim has struggled over the loss of her son, Oscar, and even crossed a major line in her efforts to perhaps get pregnant again. Now Kim is saying she feels she needs to leave Port Charles, and fans are anxious to know whether Tamara is actually leaving the show.

Toward the end of Monday’s episode, Kim talked with Drew and told him that she was planning to leave Port Charles. It turned out that Julian was standing right around the corner, and the sneak peek for Tuesday’s show reveals that she’ll tell Julian about her plans, too.

At this point, General Hospital spoilers have not revealed anything definitive regarding Kim’s future in Port Charles or Tamara’s status with the show. According to SheKnows Soaps, toward the end of next week, Monica will be looking for Kim. Other than that, however, teasers do not currently reveal much of anything specific regarding Braun’s character.

Tamara herself doesn’t appear to have shared anything regarding her status with General Hospital via her Twitter or Instagram accounts as of yet. Fans surely can’t help but wonder if the character might be written out since, as The Inquisitr recently detailed, Drew’s Billy Miller has confirmed he is leaving GH soon. It wouldn’t be a stretch to think that Kim and Drew might both find themselves needing to spend time away from Port Charles for a while to cope with their son’s passing.

Braun recently chatted with ABC Soaps in Depth about what the future holds for Kim. The actress shared that she hopes General Hospital uses the storyline of Kim’s struggles to be real about how difficult this kind of situation can be.

“If she goes nuts, I hope we address it in a way that will be useful for viewers who’ve gone through this or seen a loved one have a psychological break because of trauma. I’m hoping we take the opportunity to make this into a real teachable moment to help people understand what can happen if someone doesn’t get the kind of help they need.”

That would seem to suggest that there’s more to come with Tamara Braun and Kim’s efforts to move on without Oscar. It could be that the actress is going to be gone for a short while to take a vacation or work on another project without it being a permanent exit.

Unfortunately, it also could be that the actress is wrapping up her time on General Hospital, and viewers may see Julian single again just as Alexis and Neil edge closer to acknowledging they can’t stay away from one another. Solid spoilers regarding Tamara Braun’s future with the show should emerge soon, and fans are anxious for additional details.