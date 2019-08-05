‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Calls The Cops On Reese

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be furious when he finds out that his granddaughter may be taken away from his daughter. Ridge will take swift and immediate action against the person who started it all, per The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

On Tuesday, August 6, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will tell Ridge and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) the truth. She will confess that she never gave birth to Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) baby. The news will stun Ridge and Brooke as both of them have bonded with the infant.

Imagine their surprise when Flo fills them in that “Phoebe” will still be their granddaughter because Hope is her biological mother. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, tease that both husband and wife will be furious.

Brooke will be angry that Hope and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) lives were ripped apart because of her greed and lies, while Ridge will also be irate. He will be concerned about Steffy because she loves her baby girl, and she never suspected that the adoption was not real. Both Ridge and Hope will lash out at Flo as they cannot believe that she would betray them in this way.

Ridge and Brooke will also blast Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) for their deceit. Both these women hid the truth from them even though they knew the turmoil Hope and Liam were experiencing.

Ridge will be especially furious with Zoe since it was her father who swapped the babies. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Zoe will try to make excuses for Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady). However, Flo already told him the whole truth, and he will know that Zoe is lying to him.

In fact, Zoe will be shocked to discover that Ridge has already taken firm action against her father. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge called the cops on Reese, and he is now a wanted man.

Zoe always wanted to protect her father from the authorities, but now it seems as if justice will run its course. Ridge is determined to make Reese pay for his crimes and for the pain and devastation that he has caused. However, he cannot stop the inevitable and prevent Hope from taking back her daughter. Ridge cannot prevent Steffy’s heart from breaking.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.