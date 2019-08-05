Ageless Christina Milian Confuses Fans With Latest Upload, Can’t Tell If Photo Is New Or Old

Christina Milian, 37, wore a plaid maxi-dress at the opening of the Weedmaps Museum, per The Daily Mail.

The “Dip It Low” hitmaker shared a number of paparazzi photos to her Instagram account where she was clearly glowing. Recently, Milian announced she was pregnant with her second child. She and her partner, M. Pokora, have been dating since 2017 and will be expecting their first child together.

As seen in the photos, Christina is wearing a see-through plaid dress. Underneath the garment, she has another item of clothing on, adding an extra layer. Milian accessorized the look with a couple of necklaces, hoop earrings, and a black bag. Her baby bump isn’t very visible yet, but knowing Milian, she will keep her loyal following up to date with her pregnancy.

The photos have racked up over 61,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

The youthful-looking star hasn’t aged a day and looks very similar to the way she did when she burst onto the music scene in the early 2000s.

“Is this a throwback or today, because you look the exact same,” one fan asked as they were confused on whether it was a photo from back in the day or a recent image.

“This a tbt?” another user questioned, wondering if this was a “Throwback Thursday” post.

“I’m ready to watch you slay this pregnancy,” a third follower commented.

“What is touching is your natural charm and kindness. Your daughter took after you, such a sweet girl,” a fourth mentioned.

Christina’s music career kickstarted globally in 2001 after the release of her debut single “AM to PM.” The hit peaked at No. 27 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 while reaching No. 3 in the U.K.

Her biggest single to date, “Dip It Low,” released in 2004, was taken from her second studio album, It’s About Time. The track peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Dance charts, No. 2 in the U.K., No. 3 in New Zealand, No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and No. 7 in the Netherlands. The album received a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album, while the single earned her one for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

In total, Milian had five consecutive top 10 singles in the U.K., with four of them entering the top five.

In Japan, all three of her studio albums entered the top 20. Her latest release, So Amazin’, peaked at No. 9.

Aside from music, she is also an established actress, appearing in multiple television shows and movies. In 2003, she starred in the big screen movie Love Don’t Cost A Thing alongside Nick Cannon and played the main role of Vanessa in the American sitcom Grandfathered.

She also sang the theme song for Disney Channel’s hit show Kim Impossible.

On Instagram, Christina Milian has over 5.1 million followers.