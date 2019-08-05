Google Wants Donald Trump To Lose In 2020, Claims Former Employee

'They have very biased people running every level of the company,' engineer Kevin Cernekee says of the tech giant.

Former Google engineer and big tech whistleblower, Kevin Cernekee, claims that Google is biased against President Donald Trump, and determined to do whatever it takes to make sure he lose in 2020.

Cernekee appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight to warn about what he claims is relentless bias among employees of his former company, Newsweek reports.

The engineer — who was fired from Google in 2018 for misusing company equipment — told Carlson that his former employer is trying to meddle in the 2020 elections because it is a “highly ideological” company “plagued with bias.”

“They have very biased people running every level of the company. They have quite a bit of control over the political process. That’s something we should really worry about.”

“They really want Trump to lose in 2020. That’s their agenda,” Cernekee added.

Cernekee’s accusations echo concerns expressed by conservative media and President Donald Trump himself.

As Newsweek notes, conservatives have long been alleging that social media companies are biased against their ideology, suggesting that Google, Facebook, Twitter, and others had meddled in the 2016 presidential election in order to prevent Trump from winning against Hillary Clinton.

The engineer said that Google had indeed attempted to stop Trump from winning the presidency in 2016, stating that he had won despite “liberal bias” within the company.

Election meddling by tech giants such as Google is a “major threat” to the integrity of American elections, according to Cernekee.

“They have openly stated that they think 2016 was a mistake. They thought Trump should have lost in 2016,” he said of his former employer.

To illustrate his claims, the engineer shared an anecdote with Fox News’ audience. In 2016, Cernekee said, he discovered a “bug” in Google’s search engine, and told his higher-ups about it, but they were deliberately slow to fix the issue.

“If you do a Google search for Crippled America, which is Donald Trump’s book, you would get results that would show Mein Kampf instead,” the engineer said.

As Recode reported, Cernekee is not the first former Google employee to accuse the company of ideological bias. In 2017, engineer James Damore made similar claims after being fired for publishing a memo about biological differences between men and women as they relate to working in the tech industry.

According to The Atlantic, neither Google nor Facebook are biased against any particular political ideology. There is no evidence for accusations brought up by political actors, according to the publication, which claims that politicians alleging anti-conservative bias in big tech are doing so to score political points.