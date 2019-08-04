AEW News: Top Star Rejects Offer To Join The Company

All Elite Wrestling is the hottest company in the wrestling industry at the moment, and every notable non-WWE superstar has been linked with a move to the upstart promotion in recent months. With a weekly show on TNT set to air in October, AEW has a mainstream platform to make stars out of relatively unknown performers. Most wrestlers would jump at the chance to be there.

One person who might not be there for a while yet, however, is Nick Aldis. Speaking to Daily DDT, the NWA champion revealed that Cody Rhodes has already been in touch with him about joining the company. An agreement couldn’t be reached, though, due to a small disagreement over Aldis’ current commitments.

“I was made an offer by AEW,” Aldis revealed. “I counter-offered with, ‘I’d like to be able to do both.’ I’d like to work with them because obviously I have great admiration for Cody and the Bucks for what they’ve been able to do. But I wasn’t prepared to walk away from the two years of work I’ve done with the NWA. And that was that.”

With the weekly show on the horizon, AEW could be looking into giving their performers exclusive deals — meaning that they can’t compete for rival promotions. At the same time, AEW allows Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Joey Janela, and other roster members to perform elsewhere, so it’s not exactly out of the question for them to let their stars ply their trade elsewhere.

During the interview, Aldis claimed that he still has a positive relationship with Rhodes and The Young Bucks — who serve as AEW’s vice presidents — so the offer probably isn’t off the table. If AEW and NWA can come to terms on a deal, perhaps fans will see Aldis wrestle in both companies in the near future.

Judging by his comments in the interview, though, Aldis isn’t driven by money or receiving an overnight spotlight. He appears to want to help NWA become a contender with the biggest promotions around, as he feels it has all the capabilities needed to change the world in its own right.

Aldis has some history with AEW, though. He wrestled Rhodes at last year’s All In pay-per-view, which will go down in history as the show that inspired Tony Khan, Rhodes, the Bucks, and Kenny Omega to launch their own promotion.

There’s no doubt that fans will see some fresh faces show up in time for the weekly show on TNT, and Aldis will make a fine addition to the roster if he’s one of them.