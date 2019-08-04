’90 Day Fiancé’: Ashley Martson Gets Flirty With ‘The Bachelorette’s’ Christian Estrada

Ashley Martson might be ready to move on from her failed marriage with estranged husband, Jay Smith, who has just been released from the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to a report from Us Weekly, it seems Martson already has her eyes set on another man. The mother of two recently shared a photo of Bachelorette alum Christian Estrada to her Instagram Story with a flirty comment.

“Blinded from the start,” she wrote, before attaching a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

It wasn’t long before the Mexican bachelor noticed Martson’s flirty post and took to his own Instagram to share the post with his own followers. As fans may know, Estrada appeared on Season 14 of the reality dating show to compete for the affection of Becca Kufrin in 2018. Unfortunately, the banker didn’t stick around very long, as he was eliminated in the first week. Despite his previously unsuccessful attempt, Estrada is expected to return to the franchise and will appear in the new season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Earlier this year, he posted a short clip from the show to his Instagram. In the clip, Estrada appears to be arguing with some of the other contestants. He then used the caption of the clip to remind everyone, he’s not a pushover.

“It’s not good to wake a sleeping lion,” the 29-year-old wrote.

However, unlike Estrada, it doesn’t seem like Martson will be returning to her TLC series anytime soon. After the final episode of the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Martson posted a lengthy note to her fans and followers expressing gratitude for their support and informing them that she will be stepping away from the show, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“It’s time to step away from the show and focus on what’s important,” she said. “I have been given so many amazing opportunities from this show and I will be forever thankful to [TLC] and Sharp Productions.”

Martson also appeared on Season 6 of the original 90 Day Fiancé, where viewers were introduced to the 33-year-old and her 21-year-old fiancé. The couple met while Martson was visiting Jamaica for a friend’s wedding and they immediately hit it off. Upon returning to her home in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, she realized that the Jamaican tattoo artist had found her on social media and the two began an online relationship.

Martson and Smith eventually married, but they struggled to stay together after Smith cheated on her. Martson ended up filing for a divorce from Smith, claiming “adultery” as the reason for the decision. The termination of the marriage meant Smith, who entered the United States on a K-1 visa, was now in the country illegally since Martson no longer intended to apply for his green card. Smith was taken into ICE custody in July and was released four weeks later, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The Jamaica native will remain in the United States until his deportation hearing, where it will be decided if he will have to return to his home country.