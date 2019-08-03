‘Big Brother 21’ Week 6 Spoilers: HOH Puts Two Nominees On The Block

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

Week 6 is in full swing in the Big Brother house after a massive blowout shook the players to their core on Thursday night. Just before the live eviction, the house erupted in a fight when a backdoor plan was being set into motion, which would have sent Kathryn Dunn home over Sam Smith. The massive fight between Jackson Michie and Christie Murphy is set to play out on Sunday night’s episode, but it already has had an effect on who this week’s Head of Household (HOH) has decided to nominate.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jessica Milagros nabbed the sixth HOH of the season after winning a quiz competition. Thursday night’s episode left off with the houseguests studying different images which they would later be questioned about. It looks like Jessica’s memory locked in the most information, and the plus-size model has just put two of her roommates on the block.

According to the Big Brother Daily Twitter account, Jessica nominated Jackson and Jack Matthews for eviction. This is the second time the alliance members have sat on the block together after Cliff Hogg put them up for eviction in Week 4. Cliff’s plan to evict Jack was spoiled, but it looks like he might finally be going home this week.

As of Friday night, Jack and Jackson hadn’t spoken in over 24 hours since the Six Shooters alliance exploded Thursday evening. This should make for an interesting week of campaigning between the two men, who probably won’t be too upset to see the other go home.

After the nomination ceremony, it seemed like the house was split on who they wanted to go home. Jess confirmed with Kathryn that she doesn’t want Jackson to go home this week, meaning Jack is her main target. While speaking with Analyse Talavera, Tommy Bracco, and Nick Maccarone, Christie made sure to note that she wanted Jackson out and that he was “100 percent” going home this week.

Christie has also claimed that she does not plan on using her Diamond Power of Veto, even though her buddy Jack is sitting on the block. She has mentioned she might use it if she wins the POV herself, as her power really only benefits the competition winner. If she chooses to, Christie can let the POV winner chose the replacement nominee — a power which normally resides with the week’s HOH.

Big Brother airs every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights on CBS.