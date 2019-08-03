Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Changes Kyle’s Life

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, August 5, feature Adam crossing a big line with Nick, and things get crazy. Plus, Phyllis wonders what Theo’s intentions are in Genoa City, and Mariah steps up in a big way to help out a friend.

Adam (Mark Grossman) crosses a line when he tells Nick (Joshua Morrow) that he won’t be allowed near Christian after he wins custody, according to SheKnows Soaps. The judge steps in and rules that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is in breach of the visitation schedule, and Adam gets a chance to spend time with Christian. Adam kindly lets Nick know that he is going to spill the beans to Christian about his real paternity, and Nick is furious. He will do anything to stop Adam, and Nick may even end up threatening his custody case if he goes too far in trying to stop Adam.

Elsewhere, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) questions Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) intentions. Phyllis is cool with Theo helping her plan the launch party for The Grand Phoenix Hotel, which Phyllis apparently has plans to take from Adam soon. However, she is less interested in Theo hurting Summer (Hunter King) with his partying ways. Theo knows that Summer is feisty, but he realizes that Summer is quite capable.

Neither Phyllis nor Theo are thrilled about the way Kyle (Michael Mealor) used Summer to get part of her liver for Lola (Sasha Calle) and then dumped her. It seems like Theo may have plans to get Kyle back for his poor treatment of Summer, according to The Inquisitr. Perhaps Theo just misses the friend he used to know, though.

Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) steps up in a big way for Kyle. Kyle is horrified when Theo offers to plan a bachelor party because Kyle most certainly does not want whatever Theo has in mind. Mariah listens to her friend’s complaints, and she comes up with a fabulous alternative. Mariah will plan Kyle’s bachelor party, and he is happy about that, but he also wonders why she would want to.

However, the more Mariah considers the idea, the better it becomes. She decides to hold a joint bachelorette and bachelor party honoring both Kyle and Lola before their wedding, and Kyle is thrilled about the idea.

Of course, there’s a chance that Theo won’t get the memo, and Kyle may end up with a bachelor party he didn’t plan on having.