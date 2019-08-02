Rep. Elijah Cummings Says He Scared Away Intruder Who Was Trying To Break Into His House

Representative Elijah Cummings confirmed on Friday that his Baltimore house had been broken into. The Democrat released a statement, according to The Hill, explaining that someone tried to get into his home early Saturday morning, but he “scared the intruder away by yelling.”

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee said in a statement that he was alerted to the break-in by his security team and thanked the Baltimore police for their assistance.

“An individual attempted to gain entry into my residence at approximately 3:40 AM on Saturday, July 27. I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house,” the lawmaker said. “I thank the Baltimore Police Department for their response and ask that all further inquiries be directed to them.”

Cummings has been in the spotlight this week after Donald Trump attacked the Democrat and his hometown, calling the city a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” where “no human being” could live, according to NBC News.

Cummings had been critical of the conditions of the immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and the behavior of border agents just prior to Trump’s attacks, and the president’s comments kicked off a week-long back and forth between Trump and Cummings’ supporters.

The president faced intense backlash for what many see as a racial slur against the man and the city, which is predominantly inhabited by people of color. Despite the criticism, Trump doubled down on his attacks against the lawmaker, saying that Cummings hadn’t been able to do much for the people of his city. He tripled down on his comments on Sunday, calling Cummings a racist.

Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Home Broken Into – Baltimore Police Investigating https://t.co/rSUzxgAJA4 pic.twitter.com/dUGB7Jxn5P — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) August 2, 2019

On Tuesday, he renewed his attacks on Baltimore, saying that the citizens of the city were glad that he was revealing what an unsafe city they were living in, likening it to “living in hell.” He also erroneously called the city the most unsafe one in the country. That distinction actually belongs to St. Louis, Missouri.

Trump weighed in on the news of the break-in at Cummings’ home with a tweet on Friday.

“Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!,” Trump said in a tweet on Friday.

Police in Baltimore say that they aren’t certain if anything was taken from the property, but confirmed that the lawmaker’s home had been broken into at 3:40 Am on Saturday.