‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Reveals She Won’t Have A Mortgage: ‘I Paid For My House In Full’

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus recently revealed that she bought a house and that her mother and sister will be moving in with her and her two daughters when the house is ready in November. Even though it was a smart financial decision, the reality show star still had to deal with criticism on social media. On Friday, the reality show star fired back and revealed that she paid for her house in full and won’t have a mortgage payment.

“I don’t need to afford a house payment cause I paid for my house in full! All cash, no mortgage so please stop with the bs lol and I don’t NEED my baby daddies money, I would like it so I can stop spending all of my own,” Briana fired back on Twitter after a follower said Briana “couldn’t afford” a house payment.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Briana revealed a picture of the outside of her home which is still being built. Currently, Briana lives with her mother, sister, and her two daughters. While the women have often been criticized for living together, Briana explained that her family helps her out on a daily basis and they she will always make sure that her mom “is set.”

Briana and her family were introduced to audiences on Season 4 of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Briana found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter. She then appeared on the short-lived spin-off show Teen Mom 3 with Mackenzie McKee, Katie Yeager, and Alex Sekella. The show lasted for only one season, but Briana maintained a strong social media following. In 2017, Briana was added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 as a fifth cast member. She has continued to appear on the show, but revealed that she still works a “regular 9-5.”

“I hate when people tell me to get a real job. I have one! I work in corporate America. Regular 9-5 like everyone else. I’ll never forget where I came from,” Briana wrote on Twitter.

It appears that Briana has managed her Teen Mom 2 money well along with the money she makes from her regular job. It is fantastic that she was able to buy a home and be able to pay for her house in full.

The cast of Teen Mom 2 are reportedly filming for Season 9B. It is unclear when the new season will air. When it returns, fans will be able to catch up with Briana and her family.