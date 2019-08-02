Meghan Markle Is Reportedly In Hot Water With The Royal Family Because Of Her Political Agenda

Meghan Markle has certainly been vocal about her political beliefs, something that has caused unrest within the royal family.

One thing that the royal family is known for being steadfast in is tradition. There is a certain way in which all members of the royal family tend to conduct themselves publicly, limiting the extent to which they discuss controversial topics, including political issues around the world. The royal family tends focus on positive change and unity, but doesn’t necessarily explicitly state their stance on the major controversial issues many may be wondering about. Meghan Markle however, isn’t afraid to stand up in the most blatant way for the issues that she really cares about. The Duchess of Sussex’s boldness and passion in standing up for what she believes in has served as an inspiration for many fans, but has brought her into hot water with the rest of the royal family, according to Express.

Markle has been vocal about a number of charitable issues since first becoming the Duchess of Sussex when she married Prince Harry in 2018. She’s also been clear about her feminist values, and even made a statement prior to the birth of her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in which she stated she hoped her future child would be a feminist.

Journalist Toby Young has recently discussed Markle’s desire to make the royal family more cognizant regarding social and political issues. Markle’s passion has put Prince Harry in a tough position as the royal family typically tries to keep more of an unbiased stance, as Young explained.

“The problem is his wife clearly has a particular political agenda – she is the woke Duchess and she sees it as her life’s work to make the Royal Family woke. For a member of the Royal Family to take such an inadvertently political stance is always a bad idea because they are funded by the taxpayers and therefore they have an obligation to remain above the political sphere.”

Markle, an American born former actress, has faced extremely harsh criticism from the media since it was revealed that she was romantically intertwined with Prince Harry. Her family has done little to alleviate the drama and tension. Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, and her paternal half sister Samantha Markle have repeatedly gone to the media to expose personal details about the Duchess of Sussex’s family life. A very personal and emotional letter Markle wrote to her father was released to the public earlier this year, showing just how deep this family’s rift goes, according to the Daily Mail.

Prince Harry says he and Meghan will have 2 kids "maximum" due to environmental concerns, according to an interview in @BritishVogue. Having one less child is the most effective way to reduce your carbon footprint, said a 2017 study. It saves about 58 tons of CO2/year. pic.twitter.com/fyAZGWGGCT — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 30, 2019

Loading...

“If you love me, as you tell the press you do, please stop,” Markle wrote in the letter that was later released to the public.