Khloe Kardashian’s $80,000 Yoga Pants Outing Sparks Global Outrage

Khloe Kardashian has caused a stir. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was photographed earlier this week by The Daily Mail as she headed to the dentist in Los Angeles, California.

Photos of the 35-year-old rocking tight black yoga pants with a matching hoodie appear to have generated anger on account of the price of Khloe’s handbag: The Daily Mail documented the blonde’s Hermès Birkin as retailing for a minimum of $80,000. It looks like this yoga pants outing wasn’t an average one, although fans of the Kardashian-Jenners will be familiar with this family’s penchant for the French luxury brand.

Viewers to the newspaper’s images have been leaving their thoughts. While not all responses centered around the Good American founder’s choice of accessories, a vast number did.

The most popular response queried whether wealth generates stupidity – hurtful as the words were, they did rack up over 317 upvotes.

“Whoever owns an $80k bag not only is filthy rich, but a totally disconnected from society poser,” another user wrote with over 240 individuals agreeing.

Comments came in from the U.S., U.K., Malaysia, Mongolia, and other destinations around the globe.

One fan appeared to be stopped in their tracks.

“Had to stop and comment. $80K for a bag says a lot about a person. Not only is it highway robbery, imagine how many people could be fed, educated, treated for medical or dental health, or housed? She makes herself look like a selfish idiot. Kim is no better. These people burn money while billions of humans live in poverty.”

Khloe Kardashian seems to be in great spirits as she carries $80K Birkin bag while leaving a dentist office https://t.co/nDspe82MsX — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 31, 2019

Khloe’s black patent-and-crocodile-skin bag definitely seemed to have sparked a fair amount of outrage.

“80k got a handbag is ridiculous there are children dying in the world,” one individual stated.

The Hermès Birkin has been around for a while, but the bag appears to have become a particular status symbol of late. The Kardashian-Jenners are not alone when it comes to being photographed with one. Rising model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods, recently took to Instagram with a photo showing her with a handful of them. Singer Jennifer Lopez and rapper Cardi B are both known lovers of the Birkin.

The athleisurewear and Birkin pairing does, however, seem particularly loved by Khloe and members of her family. Earlier this year, Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, was spotted heading to a law school exam in sweats and a $100,000 Birkin, per The Daily Mail.

Khloe herself has updated her social media with a photo of daughter True surrounded by expensive bags.

Fortunately for Khloe, not all comments left to the expensive yoga pants outing were negative. True was sent love, although these comments did not garner many upvotes.