AMC Reveals Multiple Studios Wanted In On ‘Walking Dead’ Movie

While multiple studios were interested, Universal Pictures won out in the end.

As fans wait for a premiere date for the upcoming Walking Dead movie, AMC reveals further details of its deal with Universal Pictures.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Not long after Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was rescued from certain death in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, news of a movie — or a potential trio of movies — detailing his escape and life afterward emerged. Rick was injured during an explosion at a bridge that joined the communities of The Walking Dead. To those left behind, the assumption is that Rick died. However, viewers saw Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) call in a helicopter and rescue Rick. It is unclear where she took him but all will be revealed in the movie dedicated to his rescue, according to AMC.

When The Walking Dead series was being pitched to networks, back before AMC picked it up, there was some hesitation with networks. However, it seems that all of that has changed now that AMC has proved what a hit a zombie show can be. Now, according to The Wrap, studios were desperate to get involved with the first Rick Grimes movie. In the end, though, Universal Pictures won out.

“There was interest fairly widely among studios to do [the movie],” AMC’s Networks president and CEO Josh Sapan revealed on Wednesday.

“[Universal’s interest] was not unique, singular, and therefore it is a representation and affirmation of strength of franchise.”

Even though Sapan was happy to talk about Universal Pictures’ involvement with the Walking Dead franchise, he was hesitant to reveal details of the actual deal struck between the networks, stating that the business side was “privileged information.” Sapan also didn’t reveal which other studios were interested in joining the franchise.

While it was initially expected by fans that the Walking Dead movie would premiere on AMC, it was announced during the recent San Diego Comic-Con that the movie would be available exclusively in theaters. As yet, there are no details regarding the movie’s premiere date.

In addition to the upcoming Walking Dead movie, viewers can tune into Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on August 11. Season 10 of The Walking Dead then premieres a week after the Season 5 finale of Fear on AMC on October 6. In addition, a new spinoff series is also in development and will premiere is 2020.