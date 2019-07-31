Tarek El Moussa Caught Flirting With Rumored Girlfriend Heather Rae Young On Instagram, Stays Mum On Dating

Tarek El Moussa was spotted on a yacht with Heather Rae Young over the weekend.

Tarek El Moussa is staying mum about his dating life at the moment but on Tuesday, after TMZ shared photos of him sharing a kiss with Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young on a boat, he didn’t hesitate to leave a flirty message on a photo she shared on Instagram.

While Young has been playing coy when it comes to the dating rumors as well, she shared a telling caption with her latest Instagram photo and the Flip or Flop cast member quickly replied.

“Making good decisions with good people. Sunday I was surround by positive people that uplift and made me smile from ear to ear,” Young explained to her fans and followers on July 30.

“You make everyone smile from ear to ear,” El Moussa replied, along with a winking emoji.

In Young’s photo, the former Playboy Playmate was seen posing on the back of a boat in Redondo Beach, California, where she and El Moussa were first spotted together. As the TMZ report explained, El Moussa and Young enjoyed spending their Sunday together at the Portofino Hotel & Marina and appeared to be quite comfortable with one another during their outing.

According to the report, El Moussa and Young, who is a featured realtor on Selling Sunset, traveled to Redondo Beach from Newport Beach, where El Moussa lives and works.

Heather Rae Young attends the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards Rich Fury / Getty Images

After seeing what El Moussa had wrote in the comments section of her post, Young kept their conversation going by asking the father of two if he liked her dimples.

“No…” El Moussa replied, along with a red heart emoji.

Then, when one of Young’s followers asked him why and pointed out that Young’s dimples are “adorable,” he explained what he meant when he said “no.”

“I don’t like I love lol,” he shared.

“That’s sweet,” Young replied.

Loading...

On July 29, an insider told E! News that El Moussa and Young were taking things slow.

“Tarek and Heather have recently started hanging out, but it’s nothing serious nor official,” an insider explained.

El Moussa has been single since splitting from ex-wife Christina in 2016. As fans of Flip or Flop well know, El Moussa shares two young children, 8-year-old daughter Taylor and 3-year-old son Brayden, with Christina, who is currently expecting her third child with new husband Ant Anstead, an English television personality.

El Moussa and his ex-wife are returning to HGTV on Thursday, August 1 at 9 p.m. for the eighth season of their television series, Flip or Flop.