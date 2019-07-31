Meghan Markle Is Designing A New Line Of Women’s Clothing

Meghan Markle is known for forward fashion — with Vogue editor Anna Wintour even calling herself a fan of the duchess’s sartorial choices. Now, it seems that the former Suits actress is putting her passion into a new product, and will launch a capsule collection of women’s workwear clothing, per Harper’s Bazaar.

The American actress-turned-royal made the announcement in the September issue of British Vogue, of which she was a guest editor-in-chief. The capsule collection is being launched to help the charity Smart Works, of which Meghan is a patron. Smart Works aims to help women who are homeless or in other disadvantaged circumstances reenter the workforce.

Smart Works has already benefited from the Duchess of Sussex’s involvement. After she visited the charity in January, Smart Works was able nearly to double the women it helped last year, from an estimated 88 to 187.

To help her with the project, Meghan called on the expertise of fashion designer — and close friend — Misha Nonoo. She is also collaborating with Jigsaw, where Kate Middleton was once an accessories buyer, and British department stores Marks & Spencer and John Lewis.

The fashion line, which is set to launch later this year, will be sold on a “one-for-one basis.” This means that one item is donated for each item purchased. The Duchess of Sussex herself reportedly desired this as it “allows us to be part of each other’s story” and “reminds us we are in it together.”

Though there have been no images to come with the announcement of the line, Meghan discussed her preferred aesthetic in an interview via Glamour UK.

“I don’t tend to go with things that are ornate – just beautifully made pieces and some classic jewelry. Let the work speak for itself. I love that,” she said.

“I like monochromatic and tonal dressing and I don’t generally wear prints,” she added.

This is not the first time that the California native has designed a capsule collection. She previously had her own line at Canadian department store Reitmans. The fashion collaboration focused on work-to-weekend attire, and featured items such as a cashmere blend poncho and faux leather leggings.

Per WWD, her previous colleagues at Reitmans only had positive things to say about the Deal or No Deal model.

“She was not just there to wear the clothes and show off the clothes, she was there to give her two cents, how she felt and what she thought. It was a great collaboration at all levels from the ideation all the way to the execution of the campaign,” said Monique Brosseau, vice president of marketing and visual presentation.